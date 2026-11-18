Toppan and K4 Security have completed a proof of concept integrating verifiable corporate identity credentials into digital product passport (DPP) issuance.

The demonstration showed how businesses can authenticate themselves before issuing product passports, linking verified organizational identities to records for products for the European Union market.

The project connected Toppan’s verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) verification system with K4 Security’s DPP issuance platform, KSPTS.

The integration uses a vLEI verification API to authenticate businesses through Legal Entity vLEI (LE-vLEI) credentials. These credentials provide cryptographically verifiable organizational identity information.

The system stores the credential’s Self-Addressing Identifier (SAID) within the passport’s data structure, linking the product record to the organization’s identity credential.

The companies also examined how Engagement Context Role vLEI (ECR-vLEI) credentials can verify the authority of individuals representing importers, logistics providers, recyclers, and disposal companies.

The companies also tested the feasibility of sharing verified corporate identity information among downstream supply chain participants.

The European Union’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) establishes a framework for digital product passports. The framework provides for unique identifiers for businesses involved in product supply chains.

GLEIF identifies the LEI as one approach to identifying these organizations. Last year, Toppan Edge became Japan’s first GLEIF-qualified vLEI issuer.

A year later, a joint venture involving Toppan received an Osaka Prefecture subsidy to test vLEIs for exporter Know Your Business (KYB) verification.

Toppan and BitGo recently tested vLEI-based identity checks alongside decentralized private key management for digital asset transfers.

Toppan and K4 Security are presenting their findings at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, running November 18–20. The companies also plan to conduct pilot tests with manufacturers and work with GLEIF and other standards organizations.

Article Topics

digital product passport | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) | Toppan | verifiable credentials