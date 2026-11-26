Toss is making a major play in the South Korean market with an in-house self-service kiosk that accepts facial recognition payments, in what Seoul Economic Daily says is a challenge to the market dominance of national payments giant Naver.

Toss developed its large-format biometric payments terminal in-house through its Toss Place payment solutions unit. .The kiosks are equipped with Facepay facial recognition cameras and card readers, and feature barrier-free functionality, as required by Korean law since January 2026

The report says the company is in talks with a large nationwide cafe brand, and while Toss cannot yet disclose the name of its potential partner, it says a nationwide rollout would put Toss Place kiosks in more than 1,000 franchise outlets.

South Korea’s payment kiosk market is estimated to be worth about 2 trillion won (around $1.4 billion). Naver, the multinational conglomerate that, for search, is South Korea’s equivalent to Google, is also the dominant name in payments: in July 2026, JoongAng Daily reported on findings by market researcher Open Survey, showing that 64.7 percent of consumers who had used a mobile payment service within the past month had used Naver Pay.

In that survey, Toss was the third most-used platform, at 31.1 percent. Kakao Pay ranked second with 49.8 percent.

Toss has since announced plans to expand Facepay beyond convenience stores and cafes into department stores and cinemas, while introducing smaller merchant hardware and exploring links between biometric authentication and stablecoin payments.

Meanwhile, Naver Pay has plans to launch Connect Cam, its own facial recognition modification for payment kiosks, in December, starting with highway rest areas and university campuses. The company says being able to install its Face Sign biometric tech onto existing infrastructure will reduce the adoption burden for small business owners. Naver Pay was recently certified for biometric information protection against ISO/IEC 24745, making it the first company in South Korea to achieve that certification.

Toss’s launch of its in-house kiosk sees it jockeying for customers in a market that is growing crowded. Its Facepay method, which allows users to pre-register biometrics in an app and then pay by facial recognition, will only be a unique advantage for so long. As such, initial adoption is key to market positioning. The company says cumulative sign-ups have grown quickly, from 400,000 in September last year to 9 million in October.

But to process payments, it needs devices in stores. Hence its push into the hardware market, which has developed over several years to culminate in the new kiosk launch.

NIST FRTE results show room to improve

In providing its own software and biometric algorithm, Toss will increasingly need to show receipts, in the form of independent evaluation of its tech. The latest NIST Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 updates (November 6 2026) includes two algorithms submitted by Toss.

The company’s toss-000 algorithm – its first to appear on the benchmark – posted a False Non-Match Rate (FNMR) of 0.0415 for the Border-Kiosk category. While that does not put it near the top, where sensetime-012 boasts a 0.0372 FNMR and TrueSight Laboratories’ tsight-000 logs a 0.0373, it situates Toss within the top 50 algorithms, at 42, and the top 20 developers, at 18.

The newer toss-001, submitted in October, fares slightly worse in current results, with a FNMR of 0.0494 for Border-Kiosk, putting it at 52.

Naver last submitted to NIST FRTE 1:1 in 2020, before Border-Kiosk comparisons were added to the assessment.

Toss delayed its planned IPO in September; Viva Republica, which owns Toss, had expected a corporate valuation between 10 trillion and 20 trillion won (approximately $7-14 billion) through its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) listing on the Nasdaq.

Article Topics

biometric payments | face biometrics | Naver Pay | South Korea | Toss