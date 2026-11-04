Traceable evidence will form the basis of AI agents: Authenticate 2026 speakers

AI agents are dominating conversations about technology and commerce, and accordingly many sessions at FIDO’s Authenticate 2026 focused on agentic authentication and authorization.

A panel discussion on the third day of the event moderated by Consult Hyperion Principal Consultant Steve Smith looked at the issue from the perspective of liability.

K&L Gates Partner Judie Rinearson, who specializes in payments, points out that right now legal protections against agents making fraudulent online purchases come from credit card regulations.

But as Prove GM for New Market Initiatives Frances Zelazny points out, credit cards aren’t strongly bound to an identity.

There is also a whole body of law about delegation, though it was formulated with real estate agents and other human representatives in mind, rather than AI agents. In those cases, evidence about the transaction is compared to the applicable laws and policies.

But identity evidence is typically presented in the form of civil or national IDs. But ID documents have known fraud challenges, and national identity databases occasionally suffer breaches.

Hence, the reliance on authentication methods that are known not to work, like passwords and OTPs. Zelazny says binding a biometric to the account is the answer.

Rinearson is happy to see the industry working on protocols related to agentic evidence, but regulation will be needed to support trust in the long term, she says.

NIST NCCoE takes inventory

The day before at Authenticate 2026, Venable LLP Director Zack Martin and NIST Cybersecurity Division Identity Program Lead Ryan Galluzzo discussed work at the U.S. federal government to understand what its role should be in helping enable the agentic internet.

That work started in earnest with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence’s (NCCoE’s) February concept paper and call for input.

“Normally, standards are in a much more mature place when we start to do that kind of work,” Galluzzo says. Hence the call for “a deliberate set of feedback,” in the paper.

The NCCoE got around 650 emailed responses, most with dozens of pages of attachments.

An August blog post identified emerging problems that the organization was seeing in the wild, like people oversharing their credentials with their AI agents. NIST then published a summary of the feedback on the concept paper.

One of the NCCoE’s early decisions is to look not only at enterprise use cases, but also consumer-facing ones.

On standards, the community is divided on whether they should be more evolutionary or revolutionary, but the former camp is larger, Galluzzo says. NIST heard about range of protocols and tools, such as SPIFFE, SPIRE and WIMSE which can help with workload identification processes and the many other components needed to trace delegated actions across different borders and boundaries, Galluzzo says.

To begin with, NIST is looking for baseline requirements for agentic trust. That means identifying agents and distinguishing them from people, and how to establish the delegation.

The organization also wants to look at applying least privilege, just-in-time credentials and other IAM concepts to agents. At the same time, policies must avoid risks like consent exhaustion, he warns.

In other words, certain kinds of evidence are needed, and the market has some ideas about how to deliver and trace them, but still has work to do to figure out what evidence to require and when.

iProov invites HAPS adoption for intent verification

At the same time in another conference room, iProov CTO Dominic Forrest began his session by asking if anyone in the audience had yet to attend a session on agentic AI. Few hands went up.

His company is particularly concerned with the problem of how to handle AI agents that can show they have been authenticated with a valid passkey, but their specific intent has not been verified.

“It’s about scoping what that agent is actually doing and making sure that what it does on your behalf, it is not only authorized to do, but it is actually what you intended it to do,” he says.

Sounds easy enough, in principle, but Forrest notes that “suddenly, we’ve got people who’ve got over a hundred agents working for them.” The task, then, is not so much applying governance as doing it at both speed and scale.

This is where the HAPS (Human Approval and Presence Specification) software that iProov just released to open source comes in. The key, he says, is drawing on sources of proof that are simply not available to an agent, like live face.

“If it’s just a passkey, or just a password, or just credentials, you have no way of knowing if it was a human that authorized it or if it’s the agent that authorized it.”

Adding biometrics and liveness adds accountability for the necessary decisions.

It is far from a silver bullet for trust in AI agents. But it could be an effective way for organizations to make sure they have approval for the specific action, along with the evidence of that approval, that represents an important part of the puzzle.

Article Topics

AI agents | Authenticate 2026 | authentication | authorization | biometric liveness detection | iProov | NIST | Prove