The Trump administration is proposing changes to financial identity verification rules that would explicitly permit immigration status and employment authorization checks in higher-risk beneficial ownership reviews, while restricting the use of Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs).

The proposal, announced Tuesday by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), would explicitly allow banks and other covered financial institutions to obtain immigration and employment authorization information when other risk indicators or supervisory concerns warrant additional scrutiny of a business customer’s beneficial owners.

The changes would extend the role of immigration-related information in financial due diligence under President Donald Trump’s May 19 Executive Order 14406, Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System, which directed Treasury to strengthen safeguards against financial activity involving individuals without lawful employment authorization.

Under the proposal, financial institutions could seek additional information on whether beneficial owners have lawful immigration status or authorization to work in the United States when assessing risks of fraud, identity misrepresentation, sanctions evasion, or other illicit financial activity.

The regulation would not require immigration-status checks for every customer. Instead, FinCEN would let institutions decide when additional inquiries are justified under their risk-based due diligence procedures.

FinCEN suggests that foreign government-issued identity documents presented by a beneficial owner residing in the United States could be among the circumstances prompting additional inquiries, while leaving risk assessments to individual institutions.

The proposal would also prohibit using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to satisfy the identifying-number requirement for beneficial owners under the Customer Due Diligence Rule.

ITINs are issued by the Internal Revenue Service for federal tax purposes to individuals who need taxpayer identification numbers but are not eligible for Social Security numbers. Possession of an ITIN does not itself establish immigration status or employment authorization.

FinCEN said qualifying alternatives for non-U.S. persons would include foreign passports, alien identification cards, and certain other government-issued photographic identification documents.

The proposal would also permit financial institutions to obtain beneficial ownership information from third-party sources rather than relying exclusively on information supplied by the individual opening an account.

Together, the provisions would give financial institutions greater flexibility to obtain and evaluate identity information while introducing immigration-related considerations into their existing customer risk assessments.

The changes follow a June FinCEN advisory identifying the use of an ITIN in place of a Social Security number or employment authorization document as a potential indicator warranting enhanced due diligence.

At the same time, Treasury is proposing to eliminate repetitive beneficial ownership verification requirements.

The rule would codify relief issued in February, allowing covered institutions to avoid repeating beneficial ownership identification and verification whenever an existing business customer opens another account, unless new information calls previous records into question or risk-based procedures require another review.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the proposal would reduce unnecessary compliance burdens while giving institutions more flexibility to combat financial crime.

The regulatory proposal does not establish a new biometric identification requirement or mandate automated immigration-status verification. It does, however, create a more explicit regulatory basis for incorporating immigration and employment authorization information into financial identity checks.

FinCEN is accepting public comments through January 19, 2027.

Article Topics

Department of Treasury | FinCEN | identity verification | KYC | U.S. Government