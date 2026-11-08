Treasury seeks identity security contractor as Login.gov mandate takes hold

The U.S. Treasury is seeking contractor support for the security and administration of its shared authentication systems as new federal rules expand the use of Login.gov across public-facing government services.

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service issued a sources-sought notice on November 5 to identify qualified 8(a) businesses capable of providing engineering, project management and Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) compliance support for its Authentication Services General Support System. The environment includes the Common Approach to Identity Assurance (CAIA), which connects Treasury applications to federal credentials and commercial identity providers such as ID.me, as well as Login.gov.

Responses are due Nov. 16. The proposed contract includes a nine-month base period beginning Feb. 5, 2027, followed by four one-year options extending through Nov. 4, 2031.

The contractor would support information system security, vulnerability management, access controls, audits, business continuity and cloud migrations. The work also covers the security and administration of CAIA and related infrastructure, including public key infrastructure, directory services, single sign-on and authentication logs.

Treasury has not yet issued a request for proposals or selected a contractor. The notice is market research intended to determine whether the requirement can be competed within the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program.

Treasury’s shared identity infrastructure

The procurement offers a look inside Treasury’s shared authentication infrastructure. CAIA was designed to provide a common authentication system for Fiscal Service applications, allowing them to use multiple identity providers rather than maintaining separate identity systems.

Treasury documentation describes it as a federated model capable of accepting credentials from external credential service providers, while SailPoint IdentityIQ replaced IBM Security Identity Manager for application permission management.

Fiscal Service said the shift was intended to improve security, scalability, and resilience as applications also moved to cloud infrastructure. That architecture has allowed Treasury to use different identity providers for different applications and assurance levels.

In an August 2023 onboarding guide, Fiscal Service explained why Login.gov could not be used for several CAIA-connected financial applications requiring Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

“Login.gov does not have a current IAL2 compliant offering leaving ID.me as the only current CAIA-enabled CSP IAL2 offering,” the guide stated.

The document said applications whose Digital Identity Risk Assessment required IAL1 could use either Login.gov or ID.me, but IAL2 applications such as the Intra-governmental Payment and Collection system and G-Invoicing were to use ID.me.

Treasury said it was monitoring Login.gov and would provide an update if additional options became available.

That limitation changed in September 2024, when Login.gov launched an IAL2-compliant identity verification service, a capability the General Services Administration publicly announced the following month. Individual Treasury applications may nevertheless have other requirements affecting their choice of identity provider.

Fiscal Service’s Do Not Pay portal allows users without federal PIV credentials to authenticate with either ID.me or Login.gov through CAIA. Current enrollment material presents both services alongside PIV/CAC authentication.

The Automated Standard Application for Payments (ASAP) takes a different approach. Fiscal Service’s current instructions require recipient-organization users to validate their identities with ID.me and state that ID.me is “currently” the only identity-verification option.

Fiscal Service’s ASAP guidance also says public users must provide a driver’s license and Social Security number as part of the CAIA integration.

Login.gov mandate changes the rules

Those differences do not necessarily conflict with federal policy.

Some Fiscal Service applications are used by businesses, government agencies, or people acting for organizations, and the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) new Login.gov policy expressly excludes services used solely by organizations or their representatives from its mandatory scope.

The new policy nevertheless changes the expectations for Treasury applications that serve individuals directly.

OMB issued Memorandum M-26-18 on Aug. 31 directing agencies to expand Login.gov across covered public-facing services.

For covered services requiring identity verification, agencies must use Login.gov unless they determine that it cannot meet requirements specific to a service’s users, risk profile or operations.

Other identity providers can remain for particular use cases, but agencies are directed to routinely reevaluate whether they remain necessary and to make Login.gov the default for populations it can serve.

Implementation is phased rather than immediate. The memorandum gives High Impact Service Providers one year to comply and existing in-scope services two years, while also requiring agencies to complete new digital identity risk-management assessments within 240 days.

The White House followed Sept. 29 with an executive order directing covered public-facing services integrated with America.gov to complete Login.gov integration consistent with M-26-18. The order generally defines covered services as online federal services with more than 100,000 users annually, subject to specified exclusions.

Treasury’s continued reliance on commercial identity providers has also drawn scrutiny from Congress.

Sens. Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren asked Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service in October to explain why TreasuryDirect began requiring ID.me for online access on Oct. 28, rather than offering the government-run Login.gov service.

The senators asked Treasury to identify any current security, fraud prevention, capacity, or operational requirement Login.gov cannot satisfy and to provide a timetable for making Login.gov available where it can meet agency requirements.

The contractor would secure and administer the infrastructure supporting Treasury’s authentication systems, but would not decide which identity providers individual applications use. Those choices will increasingly be governed by the new Login.gov policy.

Article Topics

Department of Treasury | digital identity | identity assurance | identity infrastructure | identity security | Login.gov | U.S. Government