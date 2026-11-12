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Trulioo, FrankieOne partner on business verification and ongoing fraud monitoring

Partnership combines business verification, ownership checks and ongoing monitoring across more than 100 markets
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Trulioo, FrankieOne partner on business verification and ongoing fraud monitoring
 

ID verification and fraud prevention firms Trulioo and FrankieOne have announced a strategic technology partnership to expand access to global Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB) and fraud capabilities.

The partnership brings Vancouver-based Trulioo’s global identity verification capabilities into Melbourne-headquartered FrankieOne’s connected financial crime ecosystem.

Through their existing integration, FrankieOne customers can now verify businesses and discover their ultimate beneficial owners, then monitor changes over time. The integration also allows customers to verify individuals associated with businesses and receive alerts when ownership or company status changes.

Customers interface with Trulioo’s functions through FrankieOne’s configurable workflows, enabling them to sequence checks, introduce fallbacks and apply additional verification according to risk.

Business verification capabilities include access to Trulioo’s coverage of more than 700 million business entities, with business and ultimate beneficial ownership verification across more than 100 markets.

“A business is a legal entity, but its behavior is defined by the individuals who own and control it,” says Vicky Bindra, CEO of Trulioo. “Risk doesn’t end at onboarding. Bringing Trulioo’s verification, ownership discovery and monitoring into FrankieOne gives its customers one connected view of who they’re dealing with, and shows them when that changes.”

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