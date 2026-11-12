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Trust Stamp adds biometric consent checks for AI agent transactions

Knowing Consent requires live biometric verification before financial institutions authorize transactions initiated by AI agents
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Trust Stamp adds biometric consent checks for AI agent transactions
 

Trust Stamp has introduced a biometric approval system that allows banks to verify a customer’s identity before processing financial transactions initiated by AI agents.

Knowing Consent can distinguish an agent’s access to a customer’s account from the account holder’s authorization of a specific transaction. It introduces a biometric verification step even when the agent already has permission to access the account.

Customers have to first complete biometric enrollment to create a personal identity token for subsequent verification. When an AI agent initiates a transaction requiring approval, either the agent or the financial institution can trigger an authorization request.

The customer receives a prompt through SMS, email, or push notification and submits a live biometric selfie. Trust Stamp uses biometric matching, liveness detection and anti-spoofing checks to verify that the enrolled account holder is present when approval is requested.

The authorization screen is designed to show the specific transaction and its details before the customer completes verification, linking the approval to that particular action.

Financial institutions can integrate Knowing Consent through existing Orchestration Layer or a single API call. CEO Gareth Genner says the system can be implemented within days under existing authentication and transaction policies.

Trust Stamp says more than 100 financial institutions are integrated with its Orchestration Layer.

Trust Stamp also announced a U.S. provisional patent application (No. 64/195,409) for the process on November 11, complementing its existing patents.

Trust Stamp has previously used biometrics to authenticate customers approving financial transactions. The company introduced Trusted Authentication for high-value and high-risk transactions, using biometric verification.

Last year, Neural Payments integrated Trust Stamp’s technology for identity enrollment and subsequent selfie-based payment authentication. Knowing Consent applies similar biometric checks to transactions initiated by AI agents, requiring the account holder to approve a specific financial action.

Major U.S. banks have restricted third-party AI agents from accessing customer accounts amid concerns about credential sharing and unauthorized transactions.

Other biometric providers are developing similar controls. iProov recently introduced an implementation of the Human Approval and Presence Specification, which uses biometric liveness checks to support human approval of specific AI-agent actions.

Trust Stamp says Knowing Consent is available for integration.

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