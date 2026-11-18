Transport and logistics-focused digital identity and credential verification platform Trustd introduced verifiable digital insurance certificates to its portfolio through a broker partnership a year ago. Now, Trustd is opening the offering to any insurance agency or broker serving the courier and haulage market in the UK.

The service is built on Dock Labs’ Truvera, and enables insurers and brokers to issue verifiable insurance certificates that allow logistics operators to check whether a courier’s coverage remains valid. Truvera provides infrastructure for issuing and verifying reusable digital credentials.

When Trustd launched the insurance certificates through partner Business Choice Direct (BCD) last September, Trustd Founder and CEO Lyall Cresswell explained to Biometric Update in an interview that insurance policies are just one part of a complex system of credentials and qualifications that govern the logistics industry. Certificates issued by BCD are now used across a verified network that includes more than 15,000 operators.

Traditionally, proof of insurance coverage in the courier and freight industry is provided as a PDF certificate. Since these are static documents, they do not indicate a change if the courier’s insurance is no longer valid. Trustd changes this by giving insurers the technology to issue Verifiable Credentials that sit within the courier’s Trustd profile.

Since that September 2025 launch, Trustd has enabled insurers to issue 333 verifiable insurance certificates. In that time, 13 cases were identified where policyholders either cancelled or attempted to cancel their coverage after the certificate was issued.

Cresswell says in the announcement that “Operators with compliance teams spend hours every month chasing proof of cover. Those without one have no easy way to tell whether a certificate is genuine, expired or altered.”

Dock Labs CEO Nick Lambert says with Trustd’s platform and his company’s technology, “Operators can independently verify that a certificate is genuine and the insurance is still active, without relying on outdated documents or repeated manual checks. This is exactly the kind of problem we built Truvera to solve: making trusted information verifiable and reusable across organisations.”

Article Topics

digital identity | Dock | insurance | Trustd | verifiable credentials