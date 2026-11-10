TSA moves toward FBI national security checks as audit exposes identity failures

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is transitioning to a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) national security fingerprint inquiry code that provides expanded access to criminal history information for transportation worker background checks. The move comes as a new federal audit reveals serious failures in the identity verification, biometric screening and credentialing systems intended to keep unvetted workers out of secure airport areas.

The shift to FBI Purpose Code S, disclosed in an unusually revealing response to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) inspector general, confirms a change in TSA’s criminal history screening procedures that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) had identified earlier this year but could not establish had been implemented.

The Purpose Code S designation is used for national security background inquiries under the Security Clearance Information Act, codified at 5 U.S.C. § 9101.

The acknowledgment appears in TSA’s response to a new DHS inspector general audit that found airport workers received security badges before completing their background checks, that screening used inaccurate identity information, and that some workers were not enrolled in the FBI’s continuous biometric criminal history monitoring program.

The findings expose weaknesses in the same vetting infrastructure through which TSA is seeking broader access to federal and state criminal history information.

In an Oct. 6 memorandum included in the inspector general’s report, TSA Administrator David P. Cummins said the agency was expanding access to criminal history records under President Donald Trump’s February 6 Executive Order 14385 and transitioning to Purpose Code S.

According to TSA, the transition to the FBI’s Purpose Code S gives regulated entities more comprehensive and timely criminal history information for security threat assessments.

The agency did not explain how broadly it will apply the designation, what additional criminal history information it will make available, or whether it can reuse information obtained for one transportation-worker credential for another.

Those questions matter because the inspector general found that TSA’s existing vetting systems could contain inaccurate information about workers’ identities and authorized access levels.

National security designation raises new questions

The shift to Purpose Code S follows the February 6 executive order directing the attorney general to provide DHS access to Justice Department criminal history records for screening and vetting to the maximum extent permitted by law.

Although the order is principally framed around criminal activity, immigration enforcement, and border security, its implementation has reached transportation worker credentialing.

A GAO audit of the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) program found that TSA and the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division discussed implementing the executive order in May.

TSA officials told GAO they had been advised to use an “intelligence” purpose code when requesting FBI information for security threat assessments. However, they had not established whether they could use information obtained under that designation for multiple credentialing programs.

The newly released inspector general report identifies that code as Purpose Code S.

Under 5 U.S.C. § 9101, agencies must obtain written consent from individuals whose records are requested, and they may use or disclose information obtained under its authority only for authorized purposes.

The designation does not automatically turn every transportation worker background check into a national security investigation or eliminate restrictions on subsequent use of the records.

But TSA’s acknowledgment establishes that the national security inquiry framework is now part of its effort to expand transportation worker vetting.

The distinction is important because aviation, maritime, and commercial driver credentialing programs operate under different statutory and regulatory requirements.

TSA has long conducted intelligence checks as part of transportation security threat assessments. The new development concerns the authority under which criminal history records are retrieved and the resulting scope of access.

Fingerprint reuse remains unresolved

The FBI’s purpose code transition comes as TSA faces a separate requirement to streamline biometric enrollment across transportation worker credentialing programs.

The Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act of 2024 directed TSA to reduce duplicative enrollment requirements, particularly for workers obtaining both TWIC credentials and hazardous materials endorsements.

One obstacle has been the National Crime Prevention and Privacy Compact, which governs the interstate exchange of criminal history records for authorized noncriminal justice purposes.

Under FBI policy issued in 2025, agencies may reuse previously collected fingerprints for different authorized noncriminal justice background checks, provided they conduct new biometric identity verification and satisfy applicable approval requirements.

The policy potentially allows workers to avoid repeated fingerprint collection when seeking additional credentials. But fingerprint reuse and criminal-history record reuse are separate questions.

The Compact requires subsequent record checks when a new need arises, and GAO reported that TSA had not determined whether records obtained under the intelligence purpose code could serve multiple credentialing programs.

The uncertainty is not simply technical. It concerns whether information obtained under one statutory authorization can be used for a separate eligibility determination without exceeding restrictions governing its original disclosure.

TSA also told GAO that, as of December 2025, it lacked an existing method for remotely verifying identities that would satisfy the FBI’s fingerprint reuse requirements.

The agency was considering changes to its enrollment infrastructure, including collecting applicant photographs, that could eventually support remote verification.

The inspector general’s new findings underscore the significance of those unresolved identity-verification requirements.

Workers received access before vetting was completed

In its November 4 report, Failures in TSA’s Vetting of Airport Workers Allowed Uncleared Individuals Access to Secure Areas, DHS’ inspector general found weaknesses in how airports collect worker information, TSA conducts security threat assessments, and airport operators issue credentials.

The audit covered Oct. 2018 through March 2025, and included reviews of records and procedures at airports around the country.

Investigators compared 457 airport worker records from five airports with information maintained in TSA’s Consolidated Screening Gateway, the system used to support security threat assessments.

They found inconsistencies involving identifying information, badge records, and authorization levels. The public version of the report redacts the number of affected records.

Some discrepancies involved the type of airport access workers were requesting. In one example, an airport operator’s records showed that a worker required access to a Security Identification Display Area, while TSA’s system recorded the individual as needing access only to a public area.

The inspector general warned that incomplete or inaccurate information could lead TSA to assess the wrong person or miss derogatory information associated with the actual applicant.

TSA attributed the discrepancies to errors by airport operators and contractors during data entry and transmission, along with problems associated with technology improvements.

Investigators also examined records covering 2,019,667 workers granted unescorted Security Identification Display Area access between October 2018 and February 2025.

They identified workers with missing or incomplete Social Security numbers, although the public report redacts the number.

The audit further found that airport operators issued badges before TSA completed security threat assessments and subsequently sent “Do Not Issue” notices.

One worker received a badge on Nov. 27, 2023. TSA issued a “Do Not Issue” notice 16 days later, but the airport operator did not revoke the credential.

After further review, TSA determined that the worker had not provided sufficient documentation establishing eligibility to work in the U.S. TSA did not revoke the badge until May 24, 2024.

The individual had retained an active airport badge for 177 days.

The inspector general also found deficiencies in TSA’s enforcement oversight. Airport operators’ noncompliance persisted for as many as 1,082 days because TSA lacked adequate mechanisms to ensure it recorded, investigated, and resolved violations.

Continuous FBI biometric checks were also missing

The audit identified another gap in the FBI’s Rap Back program, which uses retained fingerprints to notify authorized subscribers when new criminal history information becomes available about an enrolled individual.

Rap Back is intended to extend criminal history monitoring beyond an initial background check.

Under TSA requirements effective in March 2022, airport operators must enroll covered workers who have unescorted access to restricted airport areas.

Of 457 workers sampled by the inspector general, 451 were subject to Rap Back enrollment requirements.

Investigators found that some had not been enrolled, while they could not establish enrollment status for another 51 workers whose records were no longer available in airport operators’ systems.

The public report redacts the confirmed nonenrollment count.

TSA officials acknowledged that the agency lacked sufficient resources to review every airport operator’s enrollment records, and the inspector general concluded that its oversight procedures were inadequate to identify workers missing from continuous criminal history monitoring.

TSA promises modernization by 2027

TSA concurred with all four inspector general recommendations and outlined corrective actions involving technology modernization, data quality, badge revocation controls, inspection records, and Rap Back compliance.

The agency is migrating from the legacy Consolidated Screening Gateway to its Vetting and Credentialing System. It is also implementing an Aviation Channeling and Data Management System intended to strengthen identity verification and data validation across credentialed worker populations.

TSA expects to complete improvements to applicant data quality and mechanisms for confirming airport compliance with “Do Not Issue” notices by Sept. 30, 2027.

Other corrective actions, including improved enforcement documentation and targeted Rap Back inspections, are scheduled for completion by Dec. 31, 2026.

In its response, TSA also disclosed that it expanded access to visa revocation information on Aug. 10, 2026, activating additional terrorism-related revocation information for the aviation-worker population.

The changes demonstrate that TSA is broadening the information available for transportation security assessments while its underlying credentialing infrastructure remains under repair.

Article Topics

background checks | biometrics | FBI | fingerprint biometrics | TSA | TWIC