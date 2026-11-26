The Turks and Caicos Islands is now targeting 2028 for the issuance of its first national ID card. The government has budgeted approximately $11 million over two financial years, and two bills are still being drafted.

Minister of Innovation, Technology and Energy Hon. E. Jay Saunders confirmed that a Civil Registration and Identification Act (CRIDA) and a Data Protection Act remain under development. Both laws are considered critical to establishing the legal framework for the programme before implementation can begin.

At the same time, procurement of the national ID system itself remains on hold pending cabinet approval of an implementation policy and the requirements vendors must meet, Saunders told The Sun. The national ID project has been delayed more than once. Earlier this year it was scheduled for 2027. In 2022, the government scheduled digital ID deployment for 2025.

The government has engaged the World Bank under an 18-month contract, worth approximately US$1.2 million, to provide technical guidance on the national identification system, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and data protection. Bids for public consultation facilitation, originally scheduled to close on November 11, have now been extended to December 9, 2026.

Saunders said the government is taking a cautious approach to ensure the system is supported by the necessary legal protections and governance safeguards before any identification cards are issued.

“Our national ID programme, like most national ID programmes across the world, will play a significant role in daily life. Therefore, it has to be built on firm foundations,” he said. “This means bringing together policy, legislation, safeguards and specialist expertise before rollout.”

Public consultation on the proposed CRIDA legislation is scheduled for 2027. The government is also reviewing existing laws to determine what amendments may be required to accommodate the new identification framework.

“Our government is taking a ‘measure twice, cut once’ approach, which helps ensure that our national ID, when rolled out, will be secure, trusted and future-proof,” Saunders added.

The proposed Data Protection Act will provide for the establishment of a regulatory authority responsible for overseeing how personal information is collected, used and protected, including data handled by government agencies. According to Saunders, the authority’s powers, independence and accountability mechanisms are being developed by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The national ID system will be built around three core components: a modern Civil Registry, a National Population Register and an Identity Management System. The systems will support both physical ID cards and digital credentials, enabling residents to provide information once and have verified details reused across authorised government services.

The World Bank’s involvement stems from discussions held at the Global Digital Summit in Washington, DC, in March 2025. Its advisory role includes support for cybersecurity, data protection and the development of interoperable government systems.

A World Bank delegation visited the Turks and Caicos Islands in November 2026 to assist the country’s digital transformation agenda, with discussions focusing on the national ID initiative and the wider modernization of government services.

Before the first cards can be issued in 2028, the government must still complete and enact the two proposed laws, conduct public consultations, secure cabinet approval of the implementation policy and commence procurement for the identification system.

Several countries in the Caribbean are engaged in digital transformation with the larger goal of building a cross-border layer of digital public infrastructure. The aim is to streamline travel, tourism, finance, trade and commerce between the island-countries in the region. Early this year, the Cayman Islands rolled out national eID cards to the public. Meanwhile, earlier this week Sint Maarten announced it will shortly launch the first six digital government services.

Article Topics

Caribbean | civil registration | digital identity | legislation | national ID | Turks and Caicos