Twyn opens multi-biometric identity platform to developers with 10K free checks

Brazilian biometric technology provider Twyn is allowing developers and smaller businesses to test its identity verification platform with up to 10,000 free transaction requests.

The company is opening its technology to startups, software integrators and SaaS providers through a self-service platform. The initiative gives developers access to Twyn’s fingerprint and selfie biometric verification, liveness detection and fraud prevention capabilities.

The demonstration platform clearly depicts the use of contactless fingerprint biometrics, along with face biometrics. The platform provides access to product demonstrations, technical documentation, APIs and software development kits (SDKs) for web, Android and iOS applications.

Developers can use these tools to integrate identity verification into their applications and test the technology before committing to a paid service. Twyn says the self-service model removes the need for preliminary sales meetings.

The company’s technology examines device and capture-channel integrity, biometric injection attempts, behavioral signals, and transaction history. Twyn says combining these capabilities allows organizations to assess fraud risks associated with the device, capture environment and transaction.

Twyn’s facial liveness technology has achieved iBeta Level 2 compliance under ISO/IEC 30107-3 for presentation attack detection (PAD). Its T4FastID Android SDK v1.0 also passed a Level 1 injection attack detection (IAD) evaluation conducted by Australian biometrics testing laboratory BixeLab under CEN/TS 18099:2024 just weeks ago.

This initiative follows a similar move by another Brazilian biometrics provider, Unico, which recently partnered with Didit to make its IDCloud verification technology accessible to smaller businesses.

Both initiatives highlight a move toward self-service biometric technology that allows developers to evaluate and integrate identity verification without going through traditional enterprise procurement processes. Twyn’s free validation allowance can become an entry point for smaller organizations to test the technology before adopting it.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | BixeLab | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | identity verification | injection attack detection | TWYN