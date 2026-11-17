The UK continues to build out its digital identity ecosystem, with new developments around the Digital Verification Service (DVS) trust framework and the information gateway.

An announcement from OfDIA says it has begun testing the technology that will allow organizations to check information on the DVS register “securely and at scale.” The capability will be tested in phases, with phase one focusing on testing transport certificates and client authentication.

The opportunity gives participating DVS providers a controlled environment for testing technology without connecting to the live DVS register or using real data.

The first test determines whether a registered service can securely identify itself and access information through the DVS technology. Providers can access information about their organization and registered services, set up the technical assets for a registered service, authenticate that service securely, and make a request to a protected API. Two methods for authenticating a service are available: mutual TLS (mTLS) using a client transport certificate, or a digitally signed client assertion (private_key_jwt).

Phase two will roll out more capabilities to expand testing to include OpenID Federation, user interfaces, and the full onboarding journey. It is expected to start in two weeks.

Registered DVSPs that wish to help test the technology in a controlled environment can email digital.identity.register@dsit.gov.uk to express their interest.

Draft code on government, DVS data sharing laid in Parliament

The UK government has also announced that the draft Code of Practice for Public Authorities Sharing Information with Digital Verification Services has been laid in Parliament, with a release calling it “a significant milestone” in plans to commence the information gateway.

The information gateway is the name given to the power allowing public authorities to share information with registered DVS as long as certain conditions are met, including direct issuance of government-issued credentials to be stored in registered private sector wallets. The Code provides “guidance which public authorities must have regard to when sharing information with registered digital verification services (DVS) under section 45 of the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025.”

It must be approved by both Houses of Parliament before it is published as final.

Article Topics

data sharing | digital ID | digital verification service (DVS) | DVS Trust Framework | OfDIA | UK digital ID