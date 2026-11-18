UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Professor William Webster has published a statement on the government’s response to its consultation on facial recognition, biometrics and related technologies in law enforcement.

The government response to the facial recognition consultation, Webster says, “marks an important step towards primary legislation that will provide a clear legal basis for their use, protect the public and build confidence in how these technologies are deployed.”

But there is much at stake in getting it right – namely, fundamental rights such as freedom of movement, freedom of expression, the right to peaceful assembly and the right to privacy. Safeguards are necessary, and Webster says the proposed framework “offers the possibility of providing these safeguards whilst at the same time allowing the police to make the best lawful use of emerging biometric surveillance technology.”

Webster says more detail is needed on measures of necessity and proportionality, and on oversight powers covering audits, inspections and compliance. Commitments outlined in the response “must now translate into effective governance arrangements.”

National standards can provide foundation

Webster lauds the pledge to publish new statutory codes of practice for law enforcement and the commercial sector, and welcomes the framework’s extension across public services: “this is an important step as it recognizes that law enforcement and public safety extend across the public and commercial sectors and is not just the remit of the police.” He believes allocating oversight power to a single body will help tidy up a cluttered regulatory landscape.

He hopes to see the government keep pace with technological development, and to adopt an adaptable model that can accommodate new technologies as they emerge and evolve – especially given how common live facial recognition and video analytics capabilities are becoming in surveillance camera networks, body cams and drones.

Webster calls for consistent compliance with national standards for live facial recognition deployments. These, Webster says, can build on existing standards for video surveillance camera systems promoted by the Home Secretary’s existing Surveillance Camera Code of Practice, and on the work undertaken by the Office of the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner and the principles established in the Protection of Freedoms Act 2012.

Resources necessary to ensure oversight is effective

Webster concludes his statement with a series of questions that he believes need to be answered before the Police Reform Bill gets laid before Parliament. “What governance, accountability and oversight mechanisms will be committed to in primary legislation and what will be contained in the proposed new statutory code of practice? What will the measures for necessity and proportionality look like?”

“Who will determine the efficacy and acceptability of individual technological applications? What will the commitment to meaningful oversight look like in practice?”

“How will national technological and operational standards emerge? How will compliance in the commercial sector be enforced?”

And, crucially, “will the new oversight body be appropriately resourced?”

The government needs to be clearer on the new oversight body’s powers, and whether its “resources and specialist expertise will match its responsibilities.”

“This legislation represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to put in place legally binding rules and safeguards that will allow for the proportionate and appropriate use of biometric surveillance technologies in society,” Webster writes. “There is an urgent need for this legislation as technologies like facial recognition are diffusing into society rapidly.”

According to a post from the University of Stirling – where Webster has stepped back from his academic position for a two-year stint as commissioner – at least 13 police forces in England and Wales, as well as Immigration Enforcement, have or use live facial recognition (LFR). Police Scotland hosted a live facial recognition demonstration as it considers introducing the technology.

Facial recognition adds to UK’s wider surveillance debate



In a recent piece for Biometric Update, former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Fraser Sampson analyzes the complexities of “regulating biometric innovation without demonizing the technology.” Firm boundaries between applications, he says, are getting harder to draw. “In the UK, where those lines are already blurred, the government is promising reform of police FRT but singling out one element misses a critical point: biometric surveillance is systemic.” CCTV cameras already hoover up nearly incomprehensible amounts of biometric data – and this, too, must be addressed in the discussion about live FRT.

“Plans for reform must reflect the realities of our technology dependent lives, or we’ll be back to the same biometric drawing board we’ve been staring at for a decade.”

Article Topics

biometrics | Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner | live facial recognition | regulation | video surveillance