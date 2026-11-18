One year after mandatory identity verification began at Companies House, around 90 percent of active UK companies have complied with the requirements, according to the government agency.

The requirement began on November 18, 2025, with a 12-month transition for existing company directors and people with significant control (PSCs). New directors and PSCs, along with members of limited liability partnerships, are also covered by the rules.

So far, more than 12 million appointments have been verified, and the registry has been tidied up with over 75,000 personal data corrections and 14,000 Person with Significant Control (PSC) address inaccuracies identified and amended.

The verified appointments represent company roles rather than unique individuals, with some people holding multiple directorships or other positions.

Companies House chief executive Andy King says “identity verification is helping to create a more trusted business environment for everyone by improving the quality and integrity of information on the register. This helps ensure that legitimate businesses can start, grow and operate with confidence.”

Corporate leaders say mandatory identity verification helps maintain transparency and accountability, ultimately benefiting both businesses and public trust in corporate governance. Companies House estimates that having all identities verified on the register is worth 210 to 400 million pounds ($276-$527 million) of additional annual value for enhanced corporate transparency alone.

Individuals can verify identity with Companies House through GOV.UK One Login, or through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP). A perceptions survey shows that 86 percent of customers find the identity verification process straightforward.

Enforcement comes with fines, public notice of noncompliance

By the end of March 2027, Companies House expects all companies to have met their identity verification obligations or entered a compliance or enforcement process. Targeted enforcement has already begun.

Companies House starts with reminders and opportunities, then escalates to enforcement action that can include financial penalties, prosecutions, and referrals to the Insolvency Service. Companies House also plans to add public register notices for identity verification requirements that remain unmet after the legal deadline.

Article Topics

Companies House | digital identity | identity verification | UK digital ID