UK consumers expect banks to answer for failed identity checks, Digidentity finds

Banks should be held responsible when fraudsters bypass identity checks conducted by third-party providers, according to 81 percent of UK consumers surveyed by digital identity company Digidentity.

The research also found that 69 percent of respondents were not confident that their bank could differentiate them from an impersonator.

Despite those doubts, 80 percent expect banks to detect AI-generated videos or deepfakes used to impersonate them during selfie verification. However, 53 percent believe a security code sent by text or email is sufficient to prove someone’s identity.

HM Treasury’s February 2026 guidance confirms that banks remain responsible for meeting customer due diligence obligations under anti-money laundering regulations, even when they use certified digital identity providers to verify customers.

The guidance requires financial institutions to continue assessing customer risks and applying appropriate due diligence, even when verification is outsourced.

Digidentity UK country manager Jonathan Evans has discussed banks’ reluctance to outsource identity verification, noting that financial institutions are accustomed to managing those risks internally.

Evans argues that banks remain accountable for the providers they select because customers bear the consequences when impersonators pass verification. The company’s services combine document authentication, facial comparison and liveness detection.

Digidentity is listed on the UK’s register of digital verification services.

The survey also found that 78 percent of respondents would feel more confident using a bank with advanced identity verification technology. However, 62 percent would accept no more than two additional minutes of checks to reduce impersonation risks.

Evans says longer verification processes do not necessarily provide better protection. Banks should expect identity providers to improve fraud detection without creating additional difficulties for customers.

The findings come from a survey of 1,000 UK adults conducted by Censuswide between October 1 and 5, 2026.

Article Topics

AI fraud | Digidentity | digital verification service (DVS) | DVS Trust Framework | fraud prevention | identity verification | UK digital ID