FB pixel

UK consumers expect banks to answer for failed identity checks, Digidentity finds

Survey finds widespread concern over impersonation and deepfakes as UK guidance reinforces banks' responsibility for outsourced identity checks
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
UK consumers expect banks to answer for failed identity checks, Digidentity finds
 

Banks should be held responsible when fraudsters bypass identity checks conducted by third-party providers, according to 81 percent of UK consumers surveyed by digital identity company Digidentity.

The research also found that 69 percent of respondents were not confident that their bank could differentiate them from an impersonator.

Despite those doubts, 80 percent expect banks to detect AI-generated videos or deepfakes used to impersonate them during selfie verification. However, 53 percent believe a security code sent by text or email is sufficient to prove someone’s identity.

HM Treasury’s February 2026 guidance confirms that banks remain responsible for meeting customer due diligence obligations under anti-money laundering regulations, even when they use certified digital identity providers to verify customers.

The guidance requires financial institutions to continue assessing customer risks and applying appropriate due diligence, even when verification is outsourced.

Digidentity UK country manager Jonathan Evans has discussed banks’ reluctance to outsource identity verification, noting that financial institutions are accustomed to managing those risks internally.

Evans argues that banks remain accountable for the providers they select because customers bear the consequences when impersonators pass verification. The company’s services combine document authentication, facial comparison and liveness detection.

Digidentity is listed on the UK’s register of digital verification services.

The survey also found that 78 percent of respondents would feel more confident using a bank with advanced identity verification technology. However, 62 percent would accept no more than two additional minutes of checks to reduce impersonation risks.

Evans says longer verification processes do not necessarily provide better protection. Banks should expect identity providers to improve fraud detection without creating additional difficulties for customers.

The findings come from a survey of 1,000 UK adults conducted by Censuswide between October 1 and 5, 2026.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Auror reports 24% drop in violent share of UK retail crime reports

The share of retail crime incidents involving violence or aggression reported through Auror‘s platform in the UK fell by 24…

 

Kenya moves to eliminate financial, geographic barriers to birth registration

Kenyans will no longer be required to pay fees for obtaining birth and death registration certificates, according to a plan…

 

New facial age estimation training datasets from Unidata capture kids, teens aging

A biometric facial age estimation (FAE) algorithm is only as good as the dataset it’s trained on. Citing UK research…

 

Australia opens myID to business, brings private providers into govt system

Australia’s government Digital ID system opens to the private sector in three weeks. From December 1, businesses can apply to…

 

Digital Veteran Card reaches 23K in first year as rare, modest UK ID success

The UK is up to 23,000 digital Veteran Cards downloaded in their first year, while the digital driving licence (known…

 

IAD vendors turn to standards testing as biometric injection attacks grow

The 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts that the number…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events