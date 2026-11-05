UK plan to use LFR for immigration control tests limit of proportionality

The revelation that the UK government plans to use live facial recognition technology for “general immigration enforcement” raises foundational questions for the biometrics industry as the Home Office launches the biggest immigration crackdown in the nation’s history.

Live facial recognition that continuously monitors public spaces to scan for matches against a biometric watchlist is an ethical live wire. To date, its use has typically been framed in the context of public safety. Police forces say overt live facial recognition (OLFR) – which makes itself known with signage and other measures – is an effective deterrent to crime, and helps detect known offenders. Retailers say it keeps employees safe.

The assumption in both cases is that live facial recognition addresses a potential immediate threat to public safety.

In the UK context, the technology will be used to identify people “seeking to re-enter the UK unlawfully,” and to locate undocumented people so it can resolve their cases, to reduce “disruption to the wider public.”

Which raises the question: are immigrants a threat to public safety – and if not, is the deployment of live facial recognition justified for the immigration use case?

Public concerns focus on privacy, surveillance, civil liberties

The Home Office policy lands in tandem with the release of its response to a public consultation on “a new legal framework for law enforcement use of biometrics, facial recognition and similar technologies.”

The consultation, which ran from December 2025 to February 2026, received 13,845 submissions, representing a broad spectrum of stakeholders, from members of the public to academics to technology providers. At a very high level, the results show that there is general concern about the use of biometrics and facial recognition, rooted largely in questions around privacy and proportionality.

“A consistent theme across responses was that the use of biometric and facial recognition technologies should be exceptional rather than routine and should be clearly justified,” the document says. “Many respondents argued that such technologies should only be used where there is a demonstrable operational need and where less intrusive methods would be ineffective.”

“Concerns about privacy, surveillance and civil liberties were frequently expressed,” and “across differing views, respondents repeatedly emphasised the importance of clear limits and structured decision-making.”

The government – on paper – agrees.

“The Government believes that biometric, facial recognition and similar technologies are valuable tools in tackling serious crime and enhancing public safety,” it says in response to the answers regarding proportionality, necessity and justification. “But we recognize they should only be used when necessary, proportionate and justified, and that clear rules to support consistent use and adoption of technologies like facial recognition are essential to maintaining public trust.”

It emphasizes that any biometric information of people who do not trigger alerts is immediately deleted from its system.

‘General immigration enforcement’ to include non-criminal offenses

And yet. The Home Office’s response provides details on how it factors the seriousness of harm into a decision to deploy facial recognition, and how to assess proportionality and intrusion. The government believes “the seriousness of the crime should not be the sole criterion for assessing whether the deployment of the technologies is necessary and proportionate but instead that it must be considered alongside other factors including the scale and nature of the deployment and the impact on individual rights.”

“The law will require justification according to specific criteria and consideration of detailed guidance.”

The implication, then, is that the government now considers illegal immigration to be a problem that poses serious harm to public safety, such that it warrants a mass deployment of live facial recognition cameras at transport hubs and public events. Particularly notable is the proviso that “general immigration enforcement” includes non-criminal offenses – meaning breaking the law is no longer required to land on an LFR watchlist in the UK.

Lack of AI, biometrics regulations leaves door open for law enforcement

Reporting on the policy by Liberty Investigates and the Guardian suggests that “people could be included on LFR watchlists for overstaying a visa without permission, or entering without leave, all of which are considered civil rather than criminal matters.”

Moreover, the government’s defined parameters are unclear. Details on what locations could qualify for deployment are subbed out for ambiguous language referring to locations with “heightened community sensitivity.” And its use in monitoring non-criminal offenses appears at odds with the Home Office’s recently released guidance governing Immigration Enforcement’s use of live facial recognition, which prioritizes defining lawful purpose and insists watchlists must be proportional and linked to a defined deployment objective, location and context.

Liberty Investigates quotes Sarah Lasoye of the non-profit Open Rights Group, who expresses the basic fear driving most objections to facial recognition technology as a law enforcement tool: “immigration enforcement appear to be giving themselves the green light to expand use of highly controversial facial recognition technologies without scrutiny, transparency or public consent.”

She says authorities are “exploiting an absence of national legislation regulating uses of AI technologies, including facial recognition, in the public sector.”

Oversight extends beyond tech safeguards, raising deep questions

The Home Office policy pledges that the use of LFR by immigration enforcement “is subject to external oversight, including by the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner and the Information Commissioner’s Office.”

But Liberty Investigates says Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner William Webster told them he was not consulted on the policy, and that the use of LFR for immigration purposes falls outside of his remit.

The conclusion is that the government’s forthcoming legal framework governing law enforcement use of facial recognition and other biometric tech has some heavy lifting to do. As with many technologies, deployment of live facial recognition has outpaced regulation, and authorities, seeing how powerful the tech can be, appear happy to push it as far as they can without oversight.

That said, the Home Office promises that a solution is forthcoming. “The Government will bring forward a framework that governs the use of biometrics, facial recognition and similar technologies by law enforcement organisations, including policing, and other public bodies, for law enforcement and limited safeguarding purposes,” it says, noting that new oversight powers will be supported by a statutory Code of Practice, wielded by a single oversight body.

“The Government recognizes the clear expectation that the optimal solution must include robust safeguards, effective governance and meaningful oversight as new biometric and overt surveillance technologies are adopted,” it says. “These elements are essential to ensuring lawful and proportionate use of these technologies and to maintaining public confidence in their use.”

Nonetheless, as facial recognition tech becomes more widespread, and law enforcement finds new uses for it, current definitions of “robust safeguards, effective governance and meaningful oversight” may not be enough. The technology’s use for immigration enforcement opens up a new legal and ethical frontier that poses questions about what constitutes harm in a society; who deserves to be protected, and from what; and what degree of mass surveillance the public will tolerate depending on cultural and sociopolitical factors.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | immigration control | live facial recognition | UK