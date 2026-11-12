UK police don’t know how much retrospective facial recognition helps: inspection

The use of retrospective facial recognition by UK law enforcement is not subject to consistent oversight and safeguards, according to a government assessment.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood commissioned HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to review the use of retrospective facial recognition by police forces and the National Crime Agency in November, 2025.

The result is a set of 16 recommendations contained in a 58-page report, titled “How police forces and the National Crime Agency use retrospective facial recognition.”

HMICFRS’ findings broadly align with those of other regulators, including a recent audit by the ICO, and follow a plan announced by Home Office to establish a governance law for police use of facial recognition and other biometrics.

Trained and licensed officers within UK law enforcement bodies have had access to the Police National Database (PND) to perform retrospective facial recognition (RFR) searches since 2013. Since then, a number of local police forces have introduced systems using local biometric databases.

Coinciding with the report, the Home Office has published a report on “police user insights on retrospective facial recognition (2026).” The report is based on a survey of 779 Police National Database users, representing 13 percent of eligible users.

A rocky foundation

HMICFRS found that legislation has not kept up with the technology or its use, leading to gaps in governance and oversight and inconsistent practices.

The inspection report describes the legal and regulatory landscape as fragmented and underdeveloped, with “limited oversight” and different approaches to public consultation and transparency across different police forces.

Use and records-keeping are both inconsistent. Police forces don’t necessarily use the technology the same way, use it in wildly varying frequencies, and generally “couldn’t clearly show performance improvements from using RFR.”

Despite that lack of evidence, UK law enforcement bodies make more than 300,000 retrospective facial recognition search requests per year. Two forces made over 25,000 requests from April of 2025 through March of 2026, while several made less than a thousand in the same span.

A previous report from HMICFRS urged police to increase their use of retrospective facial recognition from around 250,000 searches in 2024.

Insufficient policy and training

Governance is not sufficiently coordinated, and some forces still don’t have local policies, leaving them reliant on scant national-level guidance.

“Forces often didn’t have enough management information to understand how effectively they used RFR or to evaluate its contribution to crime investigations,” which HMICFRS takes as an indication that they may not be taking full advantage of the technology’s investigative potential.

Guidance and training exists, but mostly for PND operators, and HMICFRS says this contributes to different police forces and the National Crime Agency using the technology in different ways. Less experienced investigators are more likely to request RFR searches.

Forces do not always provide appropriate training for personnel who use RFR, and even some licensed RFR users don’t fully understand aspects of the technology, according to HMICFRS. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed by Home Office could not recall any training on facial recognition in the past year.

Roughly one-third of officers were either wrong or unsure about whether facial recognition matches meet the legal requirement for evidence of identification (they do not).

Inspectors also found that investigators did not always corroborate potential matches before taking action, increasing the risk of wrongful identification and arrest.

The report reviews the changes made to match thresholds when the National Physical Laboratory found in 2024 that the facial recognition algorithm used by the PND would return more false positive matches for people from certain demographic groups at the match threshold it was using. The threshold was increased, leading to a reduction in both false positives and successful matches. The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) informed chief constables of the changes in November, 2024, and then later the same month reduced the setting in response to operational feedback from police.

Separately, inspectors found that custody images which should have been deleted under existing retention rules remained available for facial recognition searches.

HMICFRS notes its inspection “couldn’t establish with certainty whether the bias identified in the algorithm had contributed to any wrongful arrests.”

The situation is expected to improve with the introduction of Idemia’s MBSS algorithm selected by Home Office for the planned new national law enforcement facial recognition system.

There are some positive signs that internal monitoring practices are improving, with West Yorkshire Police’s FaceReveal software singled out as an effective facial recognition search case management and analysis.

16 recommendations

HMICFRS recommends that by June 30, 2027, officials should carry out more data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) and review audit requirements for RFR. The NPCC should establish rules for public communication, while the Home Office should consider new legislation and introduce a requirement for a statutory code of practice governing retrospective facial recognition. The College of Policing should review training and continued professional development for PND users and make sure guidance is part of national investigator training programs. All forces should have policies in place by midway through 2027.

By the end of next year, the NPCC should set requirements for RFR management information and officials should make sure the appropriate data is collected to assess effectiveness and outcomes. The government should establish an independent oversight framework for all forms of facial recognition police use, including retrospective searches. The Home Office should also establish a national facial recognition system by December 2027, with robust and mandatory training in place by the same deadline.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric bias | biometrics | demographic fairness | facial recognition | law enforcement | UK