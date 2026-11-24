UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has ruled out joining the EU Digital Identity Wallet framework, following concerns that a proposed digital partnership with Brussels could lead to the adoption of European digital ID requirements.

The UK and EU announced their intention to launch a Digital Partnership in early 2027 during their November 20 summit. The agreement, according to a joint statement, would explore cooperation on digital wallets and credentials, AI, quantum computing, trust services and online safety.

No further details are provided, as the entirety of the Digital Partnership intention is described in the fifty-fourth paragraph of the 72-paragraph announcement.

On November 23, Conservative MP David Davis challenged Burnham in the House of Commons over whether the agreement could involve Britain in the EU digital identity system. Burnham replied: “The UK is not joining the EU digital identity wallet.”

He also stated that the agreement did not commit Britain to adopting the EU’s digital identity system, describing the partnership as broader cooperation across digital and technology sectors.

After taking office in July, Burnham reversed parts of the previous government’s mandatory digital ID plans. The UK is now moving forward with a voluntary system that includes digital wallets and credentials issued by both the public and private sector, though some details remain unclear.

Cue the hysteria

The Telegraph reported concerns among Eurosceptics that the partnership could lead to European-style digital identity cards in Britain. The summit statement makes no such commitment, and Burnham’s parliamentary response explicitly ruled out joining the EU wallet framework.

The EU has already signed a string of Digital Partnerships, including with Japan and South Korea in 2022, Singapore and Canada in 2023 and Brazil in 2026. None have adopted EUDI Wallets.

The EU struck agreements with Singapore and Canada last year to work toward mutual recognition of their respective digital ID systems through their Digital Partnership, though officially recognized digital identities are not available to most Canadians.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Europe | UK digital ID