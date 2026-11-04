UK unveils plan for police facial recognition guardrails and oversight

UK police are catching thousands of dangerous criminals each year with facial recognition, the Home Office says, and the government plans to introduce a new law and an independent oversight body with the power to pause deployments to provide safeguards around the technology.

The move follows the release of a 47-page report on “Police use of facial recognition technology: a public dialogue,” which documents the results of the government’s public consultation.

The announcement from the Home Office describes the proposed new law as specific and requiring deployments to be “intelligence-led and proportionate.” Policing Minister Sarah Jones said in October that the Police Reform Bill will introduce a framework for the responsible use of biometrics by UK law enforcement.

The government will also require law enforcement bodies to show evidence from independent testing that the technology does not discriminate or exhibit bias against any group by age, gender or race.

Among the roles for the new regulator is consulting on the development of a new Code of Practice for police facial recognition.

“The benefits of technology adoption are greatest when innovation is matched by strong safeguards, transparency and public accountability,” says Al Murray, director of the PoliceAI initiative within the College of Policing. “We welcome the government’s commitment to providing a clearer framework for the use of facial recognition, helping forces adopt technology consistently, responsibly and with the confidence of the public they serve.”

The Home Office describes the current facial recognition oversight and regulatory situation in the UK as “a vast patchwork system.”

Testing patience

This aligns with one of the ICO’s findings in a recent review of police facial recognition use. The ICO found that UK police forces need to improve their oversight, in part by checking for accuracy and bias and in part by ensuring they are allowed to use the images in the reference database.

Assessments by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory showed biometric algorithms provided for law enforcement by NEC and Idemia have shown strong results, and in the case of Cognitec that relying on algorithms from years ago can deliver disproportionate demographic differentials. The report does not specify what further checks would be required.

The Home Office announcement does however note that the government has found a new retrospective facial recognition algorithm highly accurate and bias-free in independent testing, and plans to make it available for police to deploy next year, referring to the Idemia MBSS algorithm tested in December, 2025.

‘Thousands of dangerous criminals’

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood asserted that thousands of dangerous criminals have been taken “off the streets,” with facial recognition.

London’s Met Police arrested 962 people using live facial recognition from September of 2024 to September 2025, according to an annual report from last year. A 2026 edition has not been published. Patchy records from South Wales Police, Suffolk, Northumbria and other forces indicate perhaps a few dozen more from around the UK during the same period. The government has previously acknowledged it does not keep a central record of arrest or conviction figures attributable to live facial recognition.

The Met Police have observed a significant reduction in the crime rate around Croydon that coincided with the deployment of static live facial recognition cameras, according to the Home Office.

The Home Office also launched a campaign to allocate more police resources to combating knife crime. Live facial recognition is among those resources. In announcing its “No Place for Knives” campaign on Monday, the government says knife crime has fallen by 11 percent since the UK’s last general election.

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police have avoided deploying facial recognition out of concern for some 300,000 mugshots overdue for deletion, reports the Liverpool Echo. The figure emerged from a data protection impact assessment (DPIA) carried out to assess the adoption of officer-initiated facial recognition (OIFR).

The issue of unlawfully-retained facial images has dogged UK police for a decade and a half since a 2012 High Court ruling.

A clear ask

Participants in the consultation recommended regular audits of the technology, specialized training for handling misidentifications, and consequences for its deliberate misuse. The government should put a formal standard in place to prevent bias and establish controls to make sure deployments are necessary and proportionate.

The consultation reveals public concerns around a lack of police responsiveness on one end of the spectrum, and systemic racial profiling on the other.

Participants in the consultation want the oversight body to include voices from the public and academia, as well as either Home Office or police representation.

Overall, the message from the public is “that confidence in facial recognition will depend on its deployment having clear limits, fair use, strong accountability and independent oversight.”

But as Pimloc CEO Simon Randall tells Biometric Update in an emailed comment on the consultation report, “promising safeguards isn’t the same as spelling them out. The Government has yet to explain who can access the data, how it can be shared or reused, and how long it can be kept. Until those limits are clear, it’s difficult to see how the promised safeguards will work in practice.”

Article Topics

Cognitec | facial recognition | IDEMIA | law enforcement | legislation | live facial recognition | NEC | Pimloc | regulation | UK