The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Zambia’s Smart Zambia Institute signed a memorandum of understanding on November 20 to strengthen cooperation on digital public infrastructure (DPI), as the country prepares to roll out its next-generation digital identity system.

The partnership agreement was sealed under the UNDP’s Africa Accelerator for Digital Public Infrastructure (AA4DPI) which was launched in June to advance sovereign and open-source DPI on the continent. The agreement covers policy cooperation, knowledge sharing, institutional capacity, innovation, and digital governance.

The agreement comes as Zambia moves toward implementing its MOSIP-based national digital identity system. Officials have previously targeted the end of 2026 for the rollout of digital identity cards.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony, the Resident Coordinator a.i. and UN Resident Representative in Zambia, Dr. James Wakiaga, and the National Coordinator of the Smart Zambia Institute, Percy Chinyama, emphasized the importance of the new collaboration, stating that it will help the country strengthen its work on building a trusted DPI ecosystem that will facilitate access to public and private sector services.

The partnership will also prioritize access for underserved populations, including women, youth, people with disabilities and rural communities.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to harnessing digital innovation in improving the lives of people across Zambia and to build a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient public sector,” Wakiaga said.

Chinyama emphasized DPI’s role in modernizing public service delivery, strengthening interoperability, promoting digital inclusion and enabling participation in the growing digital and AI economy.

The collaboration will allow both parties to support “the development of inclusive, interoperable, secure, and citizen-centered digital public infrastructure,” and “strengthen service delivery, improve governance systems, and expand opportunities for citizens across the country.”

Smart Zambia Institute is at the forefront of the country’s digital public infrastructure journey, which has matured over the years. Zambia has also been working with the UN entity on digital initiatives, including expert advice on how to pursue DPI implementation.

In 2024, the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security launched a Legal Digital ID Model Governance Assessment designed by UNDP. The blueprint was described as the strategy and design phase of Zambia’s DPI journey, which was centered on its national digital ID and the integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS).

UNDP has also worked with Smart Zambia and the Ministry of Health to expand connectivity and interoperable digital infrastructure for healthcare facilities.

As part of broader efforts to build digital trust in its DPI, Zambia launched a National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI) in September. It is also aiming for DPI sovereignty through an MoU with Huawei, and has been a member of the 50-in-5 campaign since June 2024.

The new MoU sits within UNDP’s wider support for digital transformation across Africa. Through the AA4DPI initiative, the UN agency is working with countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda, Malawi, and Sierra Leone to design, govern, and scale sovereign digital public infrastructure. In September, delegations from these countries and Zambia studied India’s digital identity and DPI systems as part of the program’s South-South cooperation drive.

Article Topics

digital public infrastructure | SMART Zambia | UNDP | Zambia