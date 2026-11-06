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Unico offers facial biometrics for Brazil’s mandatory SIM registration

IDV provider pitches Level 2 PAD and its CPF-linked biometric network to mobile operators facing new subscriber verification rules
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Liveness Detection
Unico offers facial biometrics for Brazil’s mandatory SIM registration
 

Brazilian identity verification provider Unico is offering its facial biometrics and liveness detection technology to help mobile operators comply with new requirements for verifying subscribers before activating phone lines.

The company says its technology can help carriers comply with Anatel’s Technical Standard GT-SEG.2026.11, which requires facial recognition and liveness detection for mobile subscriber verification beginning in 2027.

Unico’s liveness detection technology, acquired through its purchase of Oz Forensics, has passed iBeta Level 1 and Level 2 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing. It is designed to detect spoofing attempts involving 3D masks and other physical replicas. The company also lists separate evaluation for video injection attacks involving manipulated camera feeds.

Unico claims a 97 percent first-attempt approval rate for its liveness technology, although it does not provide the testing conditions behind the figure.

Anatel also requires operators to compare subscribers’ facial biometrics against existing public or private reference databases. Unico’s IDCloud service performs facial verification using biometric records linked to Brazil’s taxpayer identification number (CPF).

The company says its network covers approximately 96 percent of Brazil’s economically active population. Unico expanded access to IDCloud through Didit to allow smaller businesses to use CPF-linked facial verification.

This existing infrastructure can also help mobile operators verify subscribers without having to build their own biometric reference databases. However, Anatel also sets requirements for how reference biometrics were originally collected.

Unico has not confirmed whether its existing records satisfy those requirements.

The mandate covers more than 280 million active mobile subscriptions, with existing subscribers required to complete biometric re-registration by the end of 2028.

Unico argues that mobile lines registered using stolen identities can facilitate scams across other digital services. The company says it blocked more than 13 million identity fraud attempts in the first half of 2026.

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