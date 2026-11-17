The expanding network of U.S. security agreements across the Caribbean is bringing Guyana and Jamaica into closer cooperation with Washington as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CARICOM work toward implementing a regional biometric information-sharing partnership. But the latest agreements are being built on more than a decade of efforts to exchange fingerprints, criminal records, and intelligence across Caribbean borders.

Guyana and Jamaica have already participated in regional commitments involving biometric identification, while Guyana has separately pursued a proposed fingerprint and biometric record exchange with the FBI.

Their latest security agreements raise questions about how existing cooperation will intersect with a DHS partnership intended to connect Caribbean governments to U.S. biometric screening capabilities.

Guyana and Jamaica signed a defense and security cooperation agreement in June, followed by separate agreements strengthening their respective relationships with Washington.

On July 10, DHS and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) signed a Biometrics Data Sharing Partnership Memorandum of Cooperation establishing a framework for exchanging biometric and associated biographical information.

The agreement was described as DHS’s first multilateral biometric information-sharing arrangement, with implementation targeted before the end of 2026.

Although initially promoted as a means of strengthening background checks involving Caribbean citizenship-by-investment programs, IMPACS described broader objectives encompassing law enforcement, border security, and criminal investigations across CARICOM member states and associate members.

That potentially includes Guyana and Jamaica, although neither operates one of the five Eastern Caribbean citizenship-by-investment programs emphasized in the U.S. announcement.

The regional ambitions predate the new agreement.

A December 2013 U.S.–Caribbean security cooperation statement, explicitly including Guyana and Jamaica, committed participating governments to regional law enforcement information sharing under a 2006 CARICOM intelligence-sharing memorandum.

The arrangements contemplated using regional databases, including an Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

In October 2016, the countries reaffirmed commitments to expanding regional passenger screening and implementing fingerprint identification systems to facilitate information exchange, subject to national laws.

Those commitments established a regional policy foundation for biometric cooperation. They do not demonstrate that all participating governments subsequently established operational exchanges with U.S. agencies.

Guyana’s relationship with Washington offers a more specific indication of how biometric cooperation has been developing.

In May 2024, Guyana Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken met with U.S. officials to discuss improving the Guyana Police Force’s fingerprint identification capabilities and establishing a biometric record exchange program with the FBI.

According to contemporaneous reporting based on a police statement, the discussions involved the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and FBI representatives.

The proposed program contemplated biometric identification capabilities involving fingerprints, palm prints, facial recognition, and iris scans, with access to FBI criminal and counterterrorism records identified as a potential benefit.

The discussions establish that a direct exchange was being pursued. They do not establish whether the program was subsequently implemented, which records became accessible, or whether information would flow in both directions.

Guyana has since expanded its security commitments.

On March 5, the government joined the U.S.-led Americas Counter-Cartel Joint Security Declaration, emphasizing cooperation against transnational criminal organizations, narcotics trafficking, and regional security threats.

The following month, Washington and Georgetown continued strengthening their security relationship, culminating in an October 21 enhanced defense partnership declaration.

Neither declaration publicly establishes a new biometric exchange, but the commitments expand security cooperation around an existing law enforcement relationship in which biometric interoperability has already been discussed.

Guyana is also developing national identity infrastructure, including biometric electronic identification and automated immigration processing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The country’s digital identity initiative is part of a broader movement toward interoperable digital public infrastructure.

Jamaica’s relationship with Washington also includes longstanding regional fingerprint-sharing commitments and U.S.-supported law enforcement modernization.

Under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, U.S. assistance has supported police professionalization, criminal investigations, and regional fingerprint and ballistics information sharing.

A 2012 State Department account expressly identified regional fingerprint information exchange among the initiative’s objectives in Jamaica.

Jamaica subsequently upgraded the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System to a Multi-Biometric Identification System in 2022, expanding the police force’s criminal identification capabilities.

On August 20, Washington announced a Status of Forces Agreement governing the presence and activities of U.S. military personnel in Jamaica.

The agreement followed an August 12 meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Jamaican National Security Minister Horace Chang during a regional counter-cartel forum in Panama.

The two countries also signed a separate defense and security cooperation memorandum in June, establishing mechanisms for information sharing, consultations, and greater institutional cooperation.

That agreement does not publicly specify biometric exchanges, but places both countries within an expanding set of bilateral, regional, and U.S.-supported security relationships.

CARICOM IMPACS already operates a substantial regional information-sharing infrastructure.

Its Joint Regional Communications Centre in Barbados manages the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS), which IMPACS says screens approximately 40 million passengers annually. The agency also operates a Regional Intelligence Fusion Centre in Trinidad and Tobago.

A September IMPACS notice established October 1 as the transition date for mandatory passenger-manifest submissions through its new MDEX portal.

These capabilities demonstrate operational regional passenger screening and electronic information exchange. They do not establish that biometric records are exchanged through those systems under the July DHS agreement.

DHS, meanwhile, already maintains international biometric-sharing mechanisms.

Its International Biometric Information Sharing privacy assessment describes arrangements permitting foreign partners to conduct fingerprint-based checks against DHS records, with reciprocal exchanges possible under applicable agreements.

Whether the CARICOM partnership uses that architecture, another DHS system, or a separate regional interface has not been publicly established.

Belize offers a more concrete example of U.S. biometric assistance. Washington provided approximately $250,000 in biometric equipment and technology under a bilateral partnership intended to support real-time identity screening.

U.S. biometric cooperation increasingly extends identity screening beyond American borders through agreements, equipment, and law enforcement partnerships.

For Guyana and Jamaica, the unresolved issue is how those arrangements intersect.

With the regional partnership’s implementation deadline approaching, it remains unclear which national biometric systems will participate, whether FBI and DHS exchanges will overlap, and what information Guyana and Jamaica will be able to access or provide.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | Caribbean | data sharing | Guyana | Jamaica | U.S. Government