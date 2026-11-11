US Democrats prepare to scrutinize federal biometric surveillance

The balance of power over federal biometric surveillance is about to change. Democrats will take control of both chambers of Congress in January with plans to investigate the Trump administration’s expanding surveillance and data infrastructure, even as billions of dollars in previously approved funding could allow some of those systems to continue operating and expanding for years.

The result could be an unusually consequential period for biometric identification, digital identity, privacy, and AI policy, with congressional investigators examining technologies already deployed across the federal government while lawmakers consider new restrictions on their use.

But the incoming 120th Congress is also likely to confront a contradiction. Some Democrats seeking to restrict government facial recognition and commercial surveillance support modernizing digital identity infrastructure, strengthening authentication, and developing technologies to combat identity fraud and AI-generated impersonation.

The central question may be less about whether the federal government should use biometrics than about which uses Congress considers legitimate, what restrictions should govern them, and how much control lawmakers can exercise over systems already financed or deployed.

The November 3 elections gave Democrats control of the House and Senate, ending unified Republican government. President Donald Trump, however, retains his veto authority, and most legislation will still face procedural obstacles in the Senate.

Those constraints could make congressional investigations, appropriations conditions, and agency accountability requirements as consequential as legislation.

Congressional investigators prepare to examine DHS surveillance

Some of that oversight is already taking shape.

On November 4, Rep. Bennie Thompson, the senior Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee and a prospective chairman, demanded that DHS preserve its records and respond to outstanding congressional information requests.

Thompson gave the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) until November 11 to provide written assurances that it would not destroy, modify, remove, transfer, or otherwise render departmental records, documents, data, and information inaccessible. He also renewed requests for previously sought records, setting a December 2 production deadline.

The demands anticipate a change in congressional oversight authority when Democrats assume control in January.

Lawmakers who previously relied largely on voluntary cooperation can now authorize subpoenas and compel testimony, although executive privilege disputes and litigation could complicate enforcement.

The targets are already identifiable.

Democratic lawmakers have questioned DHS about its use of facial recognition, mobile biometric identification, immigration enforcement databases, social media monitoring, commercial data brokers, and surveillance contractors.

Thompson has also introduced legislation targeting ICE’s Mobile Fortify application, which allows immigration officers to capture facial images or fingerprints using mobile devices.

The Realigning Mobile Phone Biometrics for American Privacy Protection Act, introduced in January, would restrict Mobile Fortify and similar applications primarily to identification at ports of entry, establish DHS-wide privacy standards, and require destruction of U.S. citizens’ biometric information collected through the technology.

The legislation would need to be reintroduced in the 120th Congress. Thompson has not publicly confirmed he will reintroduce it, but his sponsorship and ongoing oversight efforts suggest mobile biometric identification is an existing congressional concern.

The broader inquiry could reach beyond individual applications into the databases and commercial services that make biometric identification operational.

Congressional Democrats have previously sought information about the government and private sector datasets feeding immigration enforcement systems, the contractors operating them, data-retention practices and the use of information collected about people observing or protesting immigration enforcement.

That could bring DHS technology suppliers, facial recognition vendors, commercial data brokers, and government systems integrators into congressional investigations.

Such oversight could examine not only what technologies agencies purchased but how identity information is collected, combined, accessed, retained, and shared.

Billions in funding complicate congressional restrictions

The incoming majority will inherit surveillance infrastructure backed by funding Congress has already approved.

On June 10, Trump signed Public Law 119-98, which provided $31.075 billion for specified ICE activities, including personnel, operations, information technology maintenance and sustainment, and expansion of immigration enforcement partnerships.

The law separately provided Customs and Border Protection with $3.45 billion for multiple border-security and technology purposes, expressly including expenses associated with deploying the biometric entry-exit system.

Both appropriations remain available for obligation through September 30, 2029.

Neither amount represents spending exclusively on biometrics or surveillance.

The law establishes substantial multiyear financing for immigration enforcement and border operations, including activities involving biometric infrastructure and related technology. And that creates a significant obstacle for lawmakers seeking to curb surveillance programs through annual appropriations.

Congress could enact new restrictions or rescind unobligated funding, but those actions generally would require legislation that passes both chambers and survives a presidential veto.

Investigative authority alone cannot cancel previously enacted appropriations.

The scope of the challenge becomes clearer in the House Appropriations Committee’s proposed fiscal 2027 DHS budget.

The committee’s June funding proposal recommends $70.5 million for Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART), DHS’s effort to modernize its department-wide biometric identification infrastructure.

HART has a history of implementation difficulties and government oversight concerns, making its continued funding and deployment natural subjects for congressional examination.

The proposal is not an enacted appropriation, and incoming Democratic leaders have not made a verified commitment to either terminate or reduce HART funding.

But it illustrates a central challenge facing the next Congress. Even lawmakers critical of surveillance applications will have to decide how to approach the large biometric systems supporting everyday border security and immigration operations.

An unsuccessful appropriations amendment from June offers a more specific indication of how Democrats might proceed.

Rep. Norma Torres proposed prohibiting ICE from collecting biometric identifiers or information from U.S. citizens exercising First Amendment rights. Her amendment failed 28–33, with every Democrat on the appropriations committee voting in favor.

The vote shows support among committee Democrats for at least that restriction, although it does not mean the amendment will return or become law.

It also offers an alternative to sweeping biometric prohibitions by narrowly defining funding restrictions targeting specific agencies, populations, and surveillance practices.

Facial recognition proposals face a legislative reset

Democratic lawmakers have already advanced several approaches to regulating federal biometric identification.

In September, Sens. Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley, together with Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, reintroduced the Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act.

It would broadly prohibit federal use of facial recognition and other biometric surveillance technologies without specific congressional authorization and establish conditions affecting state and local use.

A separate ICE Out of Our Faces Act, introduced in February by Markey, Merkley, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Jayapal, would prohibit ICE and CBP from acquiring or using biometric identification systems and require deletion of specified collected data.

Neither proposal will automatically carry over into the new Congress.

All legislation that remains unenacted at the conclusion of the 119th Congress expires and must be introduced anew in the 120th Congress, with new bill numbers and another legislative process.

For now, their significance is that they establish competing regulatory approaches, ranging from a broad government moratorium to agency-specific restrictions.

Airport biometrics present another potential area for debate.

Bipartisan proposals have sought to preserve alternatives to facial recognition at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints, restrict retention, and prevent identity verification from becoming generalized surveillance.

That raises questions extending beyond airport screening, including whether biometric verification should be voluntary, whether alternatives must remain available, and whether information collected for one transaction can subsequently be used for identification or tracking elsewhere.

The emerging congressional debate could therefore distinguish between comparing a traveler against a credential presented at a checkpoint and identifying someone remotely against a larger biometric database.

Privacy legislation could reshape the commercial market

Comprehensive federal privacy legislation will also start fresh in January.

Rep. Frank Pallone, who is seeking the chairmanship of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has already outlined significant objections to the Republican privacy framework considered in 2026.

During a June hearing, Pallone called for national legislation to limit how companies collect and use sensitive information, enable broad consumer opt-outs, impose data security obligations, and protect people against discriminatory uses of their information.

He criticized the Republican SECURE Data Act, particularly its treatment of state privacy protections.

The dispute has significant consequences for biometric technology providers and identity verification companies.

A federal privacy law that overrides stronger state requirements would create a different compliance environment than one that preserves state biometric privacy statutes and allows additional state enforcement.

Companies collecting facial images, fingerprints, voiceprints, or other sensitive identifiers could face changes to consent, retention, disclosure, data minimization, and legal liability requirements.

Whether Pallone will introduce a comprehensive privacy proposal early in the new Congress remains unconfirmed.

But the policy disagreements are already established, and Democrats’ control of the committee could change which legislative approach receives hearings and consideration.

Commercial data brokers represent an overlapping concern.

Congressional investigations could examine government acquisition of commercially available location, identity, and behavioral information, including data used to enrich investigative profiles.

For the biometric industry, that raises the possibility that scrutiny could extend beyond biometric matching algorithms to the underlying identity databases, commercial records, and data-sharing arrangements that make those systems useful.

Digital identity modernization may attract bipartisan support

Restrictions on biometric surveillance would not necessarily mean congressional opposition to digital identity.

In February, Democratic Rep. Bill Foster and Republican Rep. Pete Sessions introduced the Stop Identity Fraud and Identity Theft Act, proposing federal support for states seeking to improve identity verification and modernize credential systems.

The measure addresses vulnerabilities exploited by identity thieves, criminal organizations, and increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled impersonation. The proposal would also require reintroduction in the new Congress.

A more immediate federal identity dispute involves Login.gov and ID.me.

On October 29, Wyden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded answers from Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service about their continuing reliance on private identity verification provider ID.me.

The inquiry followed Treasury’s October 28 decision to require ID.me for online access to TreasuryDirect.

The senators asked why the agencies were not using the government-operated Login.gov service, which could meet the applicable requirements; whether ID.me could retain biometric information or conduct one-to-many facial matching; and how much the government had paid the company.

Their questions expose a central dispute over whether Americans should have to provide biometric and other sensitive information to private contractors to access government services, particularly when government-operated alternatives exist.

Congressional scrutiny could extend to identity proofing standards, privacy impact assessments, data retention, procurement, and the technical limitations of competing verification services.

It could also help establish where reusable digital credentials, mobile identity systems and non-biometric authentication fit within federal modernization plans.

AI, deepfakes and age assurance enter the debate

AI is among the subjects for which Democrats have already signaled new legislative activity.

Reuters reported last week that Democrats are preparing legislation addressing independent testing of advanced AI models, liability for harms, and other aspects of AI development.

Rep. Lori Trahan is preparing proposals concerning independent model evaluations and accountability, while Sen. Maria Cantwell has outlined a broader federal framework covering enforceable safety standards, continuous testing, incident reporting, and human oversight of consequential AI decisions.

Cantwell’s October framework specifically addresses automated decisions affecting essential services and individuals’ ability to challenge adverse outcomes.

Those principles have implications for biometric identification, identity fraud detection, and other automated systems that affect people’s rights or access to services.

Deepfake impersonation is another developing issue.

Congressional proposals to protect individuals against unauthorized digital replicas of their voices and likenesses reflect growing concern about synthetic identity misuse.

In parallel, proposals to modernize identity credentials aim to strengthen defenses against criminals using AI-generated images, forged documents, and synthetic identities to defeat verification systems.

These developments could support demand for stronger identity authentication, liveness detection, and fraud prevention while creating new requirements for how the technologies are tested and deployed.

Children’s online safety provides another potential legislative path.

On November 4, a bipartisan coalition of 45 state and territorial attorneys general urged Congress to pass the Senate version of the Kids Online Safety Act.

The debate centers on platform safety obligations, protections for minors’ information and the extent of state enforcement authority, with implications for age assurance technologies.

For biometric and digital identity providers, the issue is whether platforms can establish that a user meets an age requirement without unnecessarily collecting or retaining identifying information.

Disagreement over federal preemption, state enforcement authority and the appropriate scope of age verification remains unresolved.

DOGE and federal identity access face renewed scrutiny

The incoming Congress could also reopen questions about the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) access to federal personal information.

A September Government Accountability Office report found that DOGE teams had access to more than 23 information systems across four agencies, but that the information provided was insufficient to establish the extent of access or assure Congress that relevant security controls had been followed.

The findings raise specific questions for congressional investigators about privileged access, authorization, audit records, identity and access management, and protecting personally identifiable information.

Separate GAO work has examined DOGE access to Treasury systems.

Those investigations could become part of a broader examination of how federal agencies connect information systems, authorize users, and maintain accountability when they make sensitive records available to personnel outside their traditional organizational structures.

That is particularly relevant as agencies expand digital identity infrastructure and integrate records across government systems.

Oversight may move faster than legislation

The incoming Congress will have substantial authority to investigate government technology programs, demand records, and examine contractors. Turning those investigations into statutory restrictions will be more difficult.

Trump’s veto authority, Senate procedural requirements, previously enacted funding, and disagreements among lawmakers over the appropriate uses of biometric technology will constrain what the new majority can accomplish.

Important distinctions also exist between the measures lawmakers supported during the 119th Congress and the legislation they have confirmed they will introduce in 2027.

Committee chairmanships and subcommittee assignments remain to be finalized, and the outgoing Congress’ handling of fiscal 2027 spending could affect the incoming majority’s initial options. Nevertheless, the direction of prospective oversight is becoming clearer.

Federal biometric identification, commercial surveillance data, DHS technology contracts, government identity verification, AI decision-making, and sensitive personal information systems all have established records of congressional scrutiny.

The next Congress will have an opportunity to turn some of those inquiries into more extensive investigations while considering whether and how to establish new federal rules, and the consequences could reach well beyond the federal agencies operating the systems.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | legislation | U.S. Government | United States