U.S. agencies have flagged 1,579 companies holding more than $50 billion in federal contracts for possible violations of E-Verify requirements. E-Verify is the federal system employers use to check whether employees are authorized to work in the United States.

Contractors subject to the rules must enroll in E-Verify, identify themselves in the system as federal contractors and run the required checks for employees covered by their contracts. The agencies compared E-Verify accounts with federal contractor registrations to see whether companies were doing so. Missing or mismatched company identifiers can also trigger a flag. A contractor that ran checks through a parent company’s account can submit records showing it complied.

The General Services Administration (GSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the initiative on November 19 as part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which President Donald Trump established under Executive Order 14395.

The initiative follows DHS’s decision in 2022 to stop issuing quarterly contractor compliance reports because of data quality problems that undermined the government’s ability to enforce its employment verification requirements.

The agencies have given contractors until December 16 to demonstrate compliance, correct deficiencies, or provide documentation showing that the government’s findings are inaccurate.

Failure to resolve discrepancies could ultimately affect their eligibility to do business with the federal government.

The findings do not establish that the identified companies employed unauthorized workers or committed fraud. Some discrepancies involve missing or inconsistent corporate identifiers rather than evidence of unlawful employment.

“American taxpayer dollars should never be used to employ illegal aliens,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in announcing the initiative.

A November 16 letter signed by Mullin and GSA Administrator Edward Forst and sent to senior federal procurement executives reveals how the government identified the contractors.

The agencies compared E-Verify records with information maintained in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov), the government’s centralized contractor registration and procurement platform.

A separate November 16 notification sent to potentially noncompliant contractors identifies three categories of discrepancies.

Some companies appear either not to have enrolled in E-Verify or to have failed to designate themselves as federal contractors subject to mandatory verification requirements.

Others have missing or inconsistent Employer Identification Numbers (EINs) or Unique Entity Identifiers (UEIs), preventing their E-Verify accounts from being reliably associated with federal contracts.

A third category involves companies that appear not to have initiated employment eligibility verification cases for workers covered by their contracts

The enforcement initiative depends not only on DHS’s ability to verify individual workers’ employment eligibility, but also on its ability to accurately resolve corporate identities across separate government information systems.

Following the December deadline, GSA and DHS intend to provide procurement executives with updated lists of contractors whose discrepancies remain unresolved. Continued noncompliance could result in referral to the E-Verify program.

Under existing federal acquisition regulations, termination of a contractor’s E-Verify participation agreement requires the terminating agency to refer the contractor for possible suspension or debarment.

An October 2023 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found inconsistent monitoring of contractor E-Verify compliance across DHS, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

GAO also found that DHS had discontinued quarterly contractor compliance reports in 2022 because problems with the underlying data had compromised their usefulness.

The watchdog recommended that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which administers E-Verify, improve the quality of contractor enrollment information, including potentially collecting the unique corporate identifiers used in federal procurement systems.

That recommendation remained open in GAO’s most recently available implementation status.

The November enforcement notifications suggest that some of the same underlying corporate identity and data reconciliation problems persist.

Neither GSA nor DHS disclosed how many contractors were flagged because of missing identifiers rather than apparent failures to verify workers, or what measures the agencies used to assess the accuracy of their database matching.

Article Topics

DHS | GAO (Government Accountability Office) | government purchasing | KYB | procurement | U.S. Government