The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing to fund research into tools that can distinguish people from AI-generated replicas and verify whether those replicas are authorized. The department outlined the proposed Human Digital Twins Verification System in a November pre-solicitation for its fiscal 2027 Small Business Innovation Research program.

A human digital twin is a digital representation of a person that uses personal data to simulate aspects of their characteristics or behavior.

The effort reflects growing concern within DHS that the convergence of generative AI, biometric impersonation, and the aggregation of personal information could undermine the reliability of digital identity verification systems used in border security, immigration enforcement, law enforcement, and other government operations.

The proposed research comes as DHS is expanding its evaluation of technologies designed to detect AI-generated identity documents and biometric deepfakes.

Unlike conventional deepfake detection technologies that primarily analyze digital content for evidence of manipulation, DHS envisions verification capabilities that could be integrated into multiple layers of the computing environment, including operating systems, device drivers, application software, browsers, and hardware.

The department also wants the technology to continuously monitor the security of digital interactions, notify users when they are interacting with a human digital twin, and flag potentially malicious activity.

Digital twins traditionally have been used to create virtual representations of physical objects, industrial systems, and processes that replicate their real-world characteristics and behavior.

DHS believes the emerging technology poses significant security and privacy risks that existing detection capabilities are ill-equipped to address.

“If misused, HDTs could undermine border security and immigration enforcement and strengthen transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) by making it more difficult for the U.S. Government to distinguish between real individuals and sophisticated online replicas,” DHS said.

The department warned that adversaries could exploit what it described as an emerging online “gray area,” reducing the reliability of systems used to enforce immigration laws, facilitate lawful trade, secure borders, and disrupt criminal networks.

DHS cited the use of cloned political voices to mislead voters, deepfake executives to defraud businesses, and large language models (LLMs) to scale and boost the apparent credibility of disinformation as examples of technologies associated with human digital twins that threat actors are already exploiting.

“As HDT capabilities continue to evolve, adversaries will increasingly integrate these tools into their operations,” DHS said.

The proposed research builds on DHS’s efforts to protect remote identity verification and digital communications against increasingly sophisticated impersonation attacks.

Similarly, in 2024, DHS sought under SBIR technology to protect live video streams against digital injection attacks, including real-time deepfakes that could compromise virtual immigration interviews and remote identity proofing transactions associated with disaster assistance.

The new initiative broadens the research scope from protecting video streams to verifying interactions involving digital representations of individuals.

Under the proposed requirements, developers would have to show how to establish and maintain the integrity of human digital twin data streams across desktop and mobile devices.

The technology would have to notify users of changes in an interaction’s security status while demonstrating capabilities distinct from existing commercial verification and detection products. DHS also wants solutions to be interoperable and utilize open standards wherever possible.

During the initial research phase, contractors would be expected to determine where verification functions should reside within the computing environment and how to integrate them with existing technologies.

DHS specifically identifies potential threats involving what it calls “super intelligence” combined with personal data to create convincing human digital twins.

The second phase would involve developing a software prototype incorporating security layers that enable homeland security law enforcement personnel to determine whether an interaction originated from a real human and whether it has been manipulated or compromised.

The prototype would also include security utilities designed to verify a secure communications channel between users.

The department also envisions a verification system that could determine whether users are interacting with authorized, credible digital replicas.

DHS proposes developing visual trust indicators like those already familiar to internet users, including browser padlock symbols for encrypted connections, checkmarks identifying verified digital twins, and color-coded warnings indicating a compromised digital twin.

DHS anticipates opening the formal SBIR solicitation on December 10, with proposals tentatively due January 20, 2027. Small businesses can submit technical questions through December 7, 2026.

The program’s preliminary SBIR funding structure identifies Phase I research awards ranging from $175,000 to $265,000 for performance periods of five to eight months, and Phase II awards ranging from $1 million to $1.5 million for development periods of 24 to 36 months.

Initial research is expected to begin in May 2027, with the second phase tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2028.

Article Topics

deepfakes | DHS | digital twin | generative AI | identity security | remote identity proofing | U.S. Government