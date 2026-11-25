Congressional Democrats are laying the groundwork for investigations that will extend beyond the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to the private companies supplying the Trump administration with biometric identification, digital intelligence, and surveillance technologies.

Twenty-seven House Democrats, led by Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez, are demanding information from technology companies about their contractual relationships with DHS, how they handle personal information, and agreements that could restrict public disclosure of their work for the department.

This comes one week after Ramirez explicitly identified DHS surveillance contractors as targets of congressional investigations she intends to pursue when the new Congress convenes in January, following Democratic wins in both the House and Senate in the November midterm elections.

During a November 18 House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, Ramirez told DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin that among her investigative priorities is what she described as “the illegal and unconstitutional surveillance of the American people by DHS and its contractors.”

Ramirez, who is seeking the chairmanship of the committee’s Oversight Subcommittee in the next Congress, said 10 separate oversight inquiries she sent to DHS went unanswered, including five during Mullin’s tenure.

Biometric Update reported earlier this month that incoming Democratic congressional majorities are preparing to examine the Trump administration’s acquisition, integration, and operational use of biometric and domestic surveillance technologies.

The latest warnings from lawmakers offer a clearer picture of how those investigations could proceed and the extent to which private companies could end up at their center.

Congressional pressure is intensifying

The demands directed at technology companies come as Democratic lawmakers are attempting to secure government records before the congressional transition.

On November 4, the day after the midterm elections, House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson demanded written assurances from DHS that it would preserve and keep departmental records, documents, data, and other information accessible.

Official U.S. federal agency records are supposed to be preserved under the Federal Records Act of 1950.

Thompson also renewed outstanding congressional requests for information made during the 119th Congress, giving DHS until December 2 to produce the records.

Thompson said the committee intends to examine DHS surveillance of Americans engaged in constitutionally protected speech, as well as allegations that federal contracts were steered to political allies.

The two efforts create parallel avenues for congressional investigators to compare information supplied by DHS with contractual and operational records held by its technology providers.

The companies identified in reporting by Talking Points Memo include Palantir Technologies, Flock Safety, Clearview AI, Anduril Industries, Cellebrite, Axon, Skydio, Thomson Reuters, NEC Corporation, PenLink, Magnet Forensics, and LexisNexis.

Together, the companies represent much of the commercial technology infrastructure supporting modern immigration enforcement and criminal investigations, including facial recognition, automated license plate recognition, mobile device forensics, aerial surveillance, commercial data aggregation, and investigative analytics.

Lawmakers are seeking information about contracts dating to the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second administration, corporate policies governing information collected while working with or on behalf of DHS, and whether nondisclosure agreements have restricted public visibility into those contractual relationships.

Examining an interconnected surveillance infrastructure

Much of the congressional scrutiny of DHS technology spending has centered on Palantir, which in February secured a departmentwide, single-award blanket purchase agreement potentially worth $1 billion through February 2031.

But the latest congressional inquiry encompasses a much wider collection of commercial technologies.

An August Brennan Center for Justice analysis identified more than $2.9 billion in DHS contractual commitments since January 2021 for surveillance, data collection, and analytical technologies, documenting a substantial acceleration in spending during the first half of 2026.

Biometric Update reported that the expenditures span technologies that enable government agencies to identify individuals, establish their whereabouts, and develop detailed profiles by combining information from government and commercial databases.

The congressional inquiry could provide greater insight into how those capabilities intersect operationally.

The inquiry also intersects with the growing technological dependencies within DHS that Biometric Update documented last week.

Federal procurement records reveal that DHS has become dependent on proprietary technologies and specialized contractor expertise across critical biometric identification, immigration enforcement, and identity management systems.

In some instances, the government lacks the technical rights necessary to independently maintain or replace essential technologies.

Those dependencies could complicate congressional efforts to restrict certain surveillance capabilities without disrupting other government functions that rely on the same underlying infrastructure.

Months of groundwork for contractor investigations

The latest announcements by Democratic lawmakers build on a series of congressional inquiries that increasingly have focused on private technology companies’ participation in federal immigration enforcement and surveillance operations.

In April, Reps. Dan Goldman and Nydia Velázquez and Sen. Ron Wyden led 30 lawmakers in demanding information from DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement about their use of Palantir-developed technologies to collect and analyze Americans’ personal information.

The inquiry addressed concerns about collecting biometric and other personal information from U.S. citizens, including individuals documenting or observing immigration enforcement operations.

In July, Ramirez and Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson convened a shadow oversight hearing examining the role of commercial technology providers in immigration enforcement and domestic surveillance.

Ramirez singled out Palantir, Clearview, and Flock, while witnesses urged lawmakers to compel technology company executives to testify before Congress.

In August, Ramirez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Rep. Jim McGovern opened a separate congressional inquiry into the administration’s implementation of National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, which established a framework for investigating domestic terrorism and organized political violence.

That inquiry raised concerns about the government’s treatment of political organizations and constitutionally protected activities.

Contractors face a changing oversight environment

Congressional Democrats’ ability to obtain information from federal technology contractors will change substantially in January.

Committee majorities will be able to authorize subpoenas, hold formal oversight hearings, and compel testimony from government officials and private-sector executives.

Their ability to restrict surveillance spending will be more constrained. Previously enacted multiyear appropriations remain available to support immigration enforcement and associated technology infrastructure, while Trump retains presidential veto authority over legislation that imposes new statutory restrictions or rescinds funding.

For biometric technology providers and other federal surveillance contractors, the congressional transition’s more immediate consequences could therefore come through demands for unredacted contracts, internal corporate records, technical documentation, and testimony about how their technologies are used.

Article Topics

biometrics | Clearview AI | Flock Safety | NEC | surveillance | U.S. Government