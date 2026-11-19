Policies and standards are helping establish mobile identity systems across the U.S., but wider adoption depends on businesses and government agencies having the tools to verify digital credentials.

New developments in Connecticut and Oklahoma are expanding opportunities to use mobile IDs, while MagTek and IDEMIA are adding verification capabilities for commercial transactions and enterprise identity systems.

MagTek hybrid card reader integrates identity, mDL capability

Payment technology and security hardware provider MagTek has announced expanded capabilities that allow businesses to accept digital and physical identity credentials and payments using a single device.

A release says the firmware-only upgrade for its DynaFlex II Go secure card reader authenticator lets application developers and users accept traditional payment transactions alongside the capability to read and authenticate state-issued mobile driving licenses (mDL), digital passports, and other mobile documents stored in a mobile wallet.

It also incorporates an onboard barcode reader that reads a wide variety of 1D and 2D barcodes including PDF-417 found on the back of a physical driving license, QR codes, and Aztec codes displayed on an airline boarding pass.

For payments, the device combines NFC contactless, EMV contactless, EMV contact chip and magnetic stripe card options.

The technology is enabled by incorporating MagTek’s payment reader security with enterprise cloud device management and the guiding principles defined in the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for mDL and mobile document reading.

MagTek says combining ID verification and payment checkout can streamline transactions while maintaining security and privacy protections.

The scope of use cases includes age verification and KYC checks, and integrated host applications can automate downstream actions such as approving age-restricted sales, opening cash drawers, granting physical access, or initiating secure session sign-ins triggered by the cryptographic authentication of digital credentials.

The product is aimed at retailers, car rental companies, healthcare providers, hospitality venues, and financial institutions, among others.

Andy Deignan, president and CEO of Seal Beach, California-based MagTek, says, “the future of payments is simple: unified identity rooted in authentication, ironclad security, zero counter clutter.”

Connecticut Mobile ID goes live for TSA, age assurance

On schedule, Connecticut has announced the launch of its Connecticut Mobile ID, a secure digital credential that allows holders of state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards to verify their identity and age using an app on their mobile devices.

In a release, Governor Ned Lamont says his administration has prioritized making state government more accessible and convenient by putting more services online. “Digitizing IDs is another step forward in that effort,” he says.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), says commissioner Tony Guerrera, will now focus on the expansion of relying parties, and accelerating adoption among citizens.

The Connecticut Mobile ID app can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, and off the bat, it will be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at participating airport security checkpoints, including Bradley International Airport and Tweed New Haven Airport. It will also be valid as an age credential for restricted purchases at participating bars and restaurants. While the program is not mandatory, Connecticut anticipates that “an increasing number of entities will avail themselves of this option as its popularity increases.”

Law enforcement will not accept Mobile ID as a substitute for a physical driver’s license, nor will it be accepted for identity verification at the voting booth.

Oklahoma Digital ID to be accepted as proof of age with compliant reader

Oklahoma is expanding the use of its existing Digital ID program for age verification at businesses selling age-restricted products. The tool allows individuals to securely present information verified from their Oklahoma driver license or state identification card. Adoption is not mandatory, and businesses can continue to require physical ID.

A letter from the head of the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission says ABLE will recognize an Oklahoma Digital ID as an acceptable form of identification for verifying age, provided the credential is electronically verified using an ISO/IEC 18013-5 compliant reader – again pointing to the growing importance of standards in establishing the U.S. mDL ecosystem.

Idemia adds mDL verification to Microsoft Entra Verified ID

Idemia Public Security has expanded its integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID to allow organizations to verify identities using mobile driver’s licenses stored in smartphone wallets.

The solution combines cryptographic validation of mDL credentials under ISO/IEC 18013 with biometric identity verification, including protections against presentation attacks, deepfakes and digital injection attacks.

The expanded capabilities support employee and contractor onboarding, account recovery and verification before granting privileged access to sensitive systems. They build on the companies’ existing collaboration, including self-service account recovery made generally available in May 2026.

Idemia says the integration allows organizations to use wallet-based credentials instead of capturing physical identity documents, while retaining document verification as an alternative for users without mDLs.

Article Topics

Connecticut | digital ID | Idemia Public Security | MagTek | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL verification | Oklahoma | United States