The U.S. State Department is testing whether a new supplier could replace the facial recognition system that screens every U.S. passport and visa applicant. But its own procurement documents show how difficult that switch may be.

Core consular applications remain dependent on proprietary Idemia software, even as State seeks a commercial off-the-shelf replacement capable of searching enormous facial image galleries, taking in new government repositories and watchlists, and potentially combining face recognition with other biometrics such as iris.

The Bureau of Diplomatic Technology issued a Request for Information seeking companies capable of supplying an enterprise Integrated Biometric System (IBS) to replace or succeed the system now operated with Idemia National Security Solutions technology.

Idemia describes the State Department implementation of its Multi-Biometric Search Services (MBSS) platform as containing more than 430 million faces, which it calls the largest facial recognition database in the U.S. federal government.

The company says the system operates continuously and matches against multiple datasets.

A biometric system spanning passports, visas and watchlists

State wants an enterprise license covering one-to-many facial identification, one-to-one verification and biometric enrollment. The license must accommodate new government image repositories and watchlists without requiring the government to renegotiate its license every time the underlying search population grows.

The department specifically says the system must be able to scale beyond its baseline capacity to accommodate potentially “exponential” increases in searches and enrollments.

State also wants the contractor to support additional government systems that may be authorized to use the facial recognition service. That can include onboarding, account provisioning, application programming interface access and configuration of interfaces between IBS and other government applications.

The current system already extends outside the department. The performance work statement says other agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), have limited access to conduct facial recognition searches against State’s visa gallery in support of investigations.

The Government Accountability Office previously reported that both DHS and the Justice Department had access to IBS. DHS used it not only for visa and immigration-benefit verification but also to identify people investigated for identity theft and benefits fraud.

State’s 2024 privacy assessment provides a clearer view of what is being searched.

Visa applicants are checked against a visa gallery containing biometric templates derived from application photos and against a watchlist gallery populated with images from the National Counterterrorism Center through the Terrorist Screening Center.

Passport applicants can be searched against four galleries: the passport gallery, a Passport Lookout Tracking System gallery containing suspected or known fraudulent applicants, the counterterrorism watchlist and the visa gallery.

Automated searches return ranked candidates for human review rather than making the final identity determination themselves.

The new system must provide image review software allowing biometric examiners to inspect candidates side by side, see match scores and rankings, examine associated biographical information and record adjudication decisions.

The Kentucky Consular Center and National Visa Center are identified as the primary locations for high-volume review. Travel document adjudicators, fraud investigators and facial recognition specialists also will use the software at lower volumes.

Proprietary Idemia technology complicates replacement

The procurement also exposes a familiar federal technology problem: replacing a core system without first escaping the proprietary components on which surrounding applications have come to depend.

Idemia is explicitly identified as the incumbent. It currently supplies State with MBSS, the proprietary biometric search engine underlying IBS.

The work statement requires continued support for MBSS 7.7 or higher, along with Idemia’s Quality Over the Web and Quality Assessment software development kit.

Those latter tools are embedded in the Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC), the application infrastructure used in consular processing.

State says it eventually intends to replace CEAC through its Consular System Modernization program. But that transition has been delayed while the department carries out upgrades related to Online Passport Renewal.

Until then, State says, no other contractor can license the proprietary Idemia components CEAC requires.

State describes that dependency as the “primary justification” for a possible sole-source award to Idemia or an authorized Idemia reseller.

The RFI asks companies to demonstrate that they can provide an existing COTS replacement and specifically says its purpose is to identify contractors capable of providing the required biometric services.

The performance requirements simultaneously call for sustaining Idemia technology that State says only Idemia or an authorized reseller can license.

Biometric Update previously reported that State awarded Idemia National Security Solutions a $68.3 million facial recognition contract in 2018.

At the time, State said replacing Idemia posed significant operational and financial risks because roughly 360 million facial templates had been generated in the company’s proprietary format.

Eight years later, the government is again confronting the relationship between modernization and the proprietary technology supporting one of its largest biometric repositories.

Beyond face matching to multimodal biometrics

The next version of IBS may also move beyond face matching alone.

The work statement requires a contractor to be capable of delivering and integrating matching software for additional biometric modalities, specifically citing iris as an example.

State also wants the ability to fuse biometric information from multiple sources into a single matching decision, with the relative weight of those biometric signals adjustable by the department.

Optional upgrades can include morph attack detection delivered through an API. The technology is intended to identify photographs that combine facial characteristics from multiple people and could otherwise be used to fraudulently obtain a legitimate identity document.

That work parallels another part of State’s expanding identity assurance architecture.

The department recently awarded Paravision a five-year contract worth up to $6.5 million to support photo quality evaluation and detection of manipulated or AI-generated imagery in passport and visa applications through its Photo and Identity Suite.

The IBS procurement, however, operates at a much larger architectural level. It determines how facial images are enrolled and searched, which repositories can be added, how other government systems gain access and which algorithms sit underneath the passport and visa adjudication process.

Five-year contract would support continuous operations

State anticipates a one-year base period beginning April 1, 2027, followed by four one-year options extending through March 2032.

The contractor would operate redundant systems at two geographically separate State Department computing centers, with either installation capable of sustaining the workload if the other becomes unavailable.

Responses to the RFI are due December 11.

Article Topics

biometric matching | facial recognition | Idemia NSS | procurement | U.S. Government | US Department of State | vendor lock-in