USCIS expands biometrics and identity overhaul into $250 million competition

The scale of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) planned biometric and identity technology overhaul is becoming clearer.

A project the agency was describing only months ago as a $100 million-plus acquisition has grown into a $200 million-to-$250 million competition combining biometric identity management, entity resolution, machine learning, scheduling, and cloud applications used across the immigration system.

USCIS is targeting December 1 for the release of a request for quotations for its Immigration Biometrics and Identity Services (IBIS) acquisition, which is expected to begin performance next July and run through February 2032.

The agency’s current acquisition forecast describes IBIS as a new, combined requirement that will develop, operate, and maintain systems supporting “data analytics, machine learning, entity resolution, biometrics and identity management, and scheduling.”

USCIS has acknowledged that the new program will incorporate elements of three existing technology portfolios – Biometrics Information Management Services (BIMS), Engineering Support for Identity Services (ESIS), and Accounts Public and IdProofing Services (APIS) – and said it does not currently anticipate separate successor solicitations for those programs.

The predecessor contracts are substantial. BIMS was awarded a potential value of about $134.9 million, ESIS about $108.4 million, and APIS about $64.9 million.

Together, they support technology spanning biometric records and appointment scheduling, identity resolution and artificial intelligence, and public account authentication.

That makes IBIS more than a routine recompete. USCIS is consolidating support for technologies already used at multiple stages of the immigration identity lifecycle.

Existing identity systems converge

BIMS supports USCIS’s Customer Profile Management System and National Appointment Scheduling Service, along with other systems in the agency’s identity portfolio.

CPMS is one of USCIS’s core biometric identity systems. It uses biometric and biographic information to establish identities, supports reuse of previously collected biometrics, and provides information used for background checks.

A 2024 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General report identified CPMS, along with Person Centric Identity Services and Person Centric Query Service, among the systems USCIS uses for screening and vetting.

The BIMS contractor, Pluribus Digital, has also been linked in federal AI reporting to an operational USCIS capability that uses 1:1 facial recognition through DHS biometric infrastructure to validate identities in certain immigration workflows.

USCIS has not said whether it will transfer that facial verification capability to IBIS.

ESIS provides another important part of the picture.

Its contractor, MetroIBR, has been associated with USCIS’s Person-Centric Identity Services Deduplication Model, a deployed machine-learning capability designed to determine whether records in different immigration systems represent the same person.

USCIS has described Person-Centric Identity Services (PCIS) as part of an effort to create an authoritative source of trusted biographic and biometric information, providing a more comprehensive immigration history for an individual.

Federal AI records classify the PCIS Deduplication Model as a high-impact artificial intelligence use case, and the DHS inspector general reported in 2025 that it was among several USCIS AI systems initially omitted from required public reporting.

Entity resolution is therefore not new to USCIS. Neither is machine learning-based identity matching.

What is changing is how those capabilities are being organized and supported.

From separate contracts to an identity lifecycle

APIS, the third predecessor program, supports public-facing identity proofing and authentication services, including applications associated with USCIS online accounts.

Capital Technology Group recently received an extension to continue that work while USCIS prepares the IBIS competition.

USCIS has not published an application-by-application migration plan showing precisely which APIS, BIMS, and ESIS capabilities will move into IBIS. But the functions across the predecessor contracts closely mirror the capabilities USCIS says the combined acquisition will support.

IBIS explicitly brings biometrics, identity management, entity resolution, machine learning, analytics, and scheduling under a combined development and operations program serving internal and public-facing applications.

Industry questions submitted to USCIS suggest contractors have read the acquisition similarly.

One asked whether a possible IBIS technical exercise would follow an identity transaction from an appointment through biometric capture and identity resolution and ultimately into an adjudication system.

USCIS declined to confirm that specific architecture, saying details would be contained in the eventual RFQ.

The agency has not publicly established that IBIS will operate as a single end-to-end identity pipeline. But the available records show that it will consolidate support for technologies already used at multiple points along that pipeline.

USCIS has said only that IBIS will incorporate “some elements” of ESIS. It has not publicly identified PCIS as one of them.

The same caveat applies to the facial verification capability associated with BIMS.

The available material also does not establish that IBIS will use AI to decide biometric matches, determine whether previously collected biometrics can be reused, calculate immigration eligibility, or make adjudicative decisions independently.

What can be established is narrower but still significant: USCIS is combining machine learning, entity resolution, biometrics, identity management, analytics, and scheduling into a single requirement, drawing on predecessor programs that already support operational identity-matching technologies.

Procurement coincides with broader biometric changes

The IBIS acquisition also comes as USCIS considers broader changes to how it collects and uses biometrics across the immigration process.

DHS published a proposed biometric rule in November 2025 that would expand the circumstances under which it may collect, require, reuse, and associate biometric information with individuals throughout the immigration lifecycle.

As Biometric Update reported when IBIS first surfaced, the proposed framework is part of a broader shift toward person-centric identity management.

The proposed rule is separate from IBIS, and the acquisition documents do not establish that IBIS is being built to implement it. But both initiatives move in the same technological direction.

Rather than creating biometric identity resolution from scratch, IBIS is designed to consolidate portions of USCIS’s existing biometric, identity proofing, machine learning, and person-centric identity infrastructure under a common technology program.

Whether that results in new data sources, broader access to identity information, or expanded biometric matching authorities remains unclear.

The more immediate change may instead be technical, making information USCIS is already authorized to use easier to resolve around a person, correlate across applications, and deliver through a more integrated identity services architecture.

Competition approaches

USCIS plans to conduct IBIS as a full small business set-aside using the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule.

The current forecast lists Dec. 1 as the estimated solicitation release date and anticipates an award during the third quarter of fiscal 2027. The agency expects the contract to run through Feb. 28, 2032.

USCIS has indicated that it will distribute the RFQ directly to selected GSA schedule contractors rather than broadly release it through a public procurement site.

That means some of the most important technical details – including the final performance work statement and application migration requirements – may initially be available only to companies selected to compete.

Article Topics

biometrics | government purchasing | identity management | procurement | U.S. Government | USCIS