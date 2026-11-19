U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is extending an existing identity-proofing and authentication contract to maintain critical public services and complete security work as it prepares a transition to its planned $250 million Immigration Biometrics and Identity Services (IBIS) program.

A newly published sole-source justification indicates that the successor contract will not be ready to assume those responsibilities when the existing agreement expires December 15.

USCIS is extending its Accounts Public and IdProofing Services (APIS) contract with Capital Technology Group (CTG) because its planned Immigration Biometrics and Identity Services (IBIS) program will not be ready to assume the work when the existing contract expires December 15.

The extension maintains support for systems including myUSCIS, my E-Verify, E-Verify+, and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Integration Records System (FIRST). It also covers remaining implementation work involving the agency’s public-facing Zero Trust identity infrastructure.

CTG holds a separate contract supporting USCIS’s enterprise identity and access management infrastructure, raising questions about how the agency will divide authentication responsibilities between existing systems and the future IBIS contractor.

The APIS extension covers services from Dec. 16, 2026, through October 31, 2027, with options allowing continuation through April 30, 2028, if additional transition time is needed because of delays or procurement protests.

USCIS redacted the estimated extension costs from its publicly released justification.

The agency acknowledges that much of the current APIS requirement will be completed when the existing agreement expires, but some ongoing operational responsibilities will move to IBIS.

“IBIS will not be in place in time to ensure continuous support” for those services, according to the justification.

That does not necessarily indicate a delay in the new acquisition. USCIS’s October procurement forecast anticipates releasing the IBIS solicitation on December 1, awarding the contract during the third quarter of fiscal 2027, and potentially extending contract performance through February 2032.

USCIS argues that CTG’s institutional knowledge makes retaining the incumbent necessary during that period.

The contractor has supported APIS for approximately three years, developing, operating, and maintaining cloud-based identity systems that provide secure public access to immigration applications.

Its work includes electronic identity proofing, user authentication, software development, automated testing, security scanning, and maintaining systems designed to comply with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-63, Digital Identity Guidelines.

USCIS says transferring those responsibilities to another contractor during the interim period would jeopardize continuity of operations.

The agency did not conduct additional market research for the bridge, citing the need for continuity and characterizing the extension as a logical follow-on to the competitively awarded APIS contract.

Biometric Update reported this month that IBIS is expected to incorporate portions of three existing programs: Biometrics Information Management Services, Engineering Support for Identity Services, and APIS.

The combined acquisition is designed to support biometric identity management, machine learning, entity resolution, analytics, scheduling, and public-facing identity applications.

The available procurement documents do not identify precisely which individual systems or functions will transfer to IBIS or how responsibilities will be divided between the new contractor and contractors supporting other USCIS identity programs.

The APIS justification also identifies unfinished Zero Trust implementation work for an identity environment USCIS calls “Identity Public,” which the agency says must continue under the existing contract to meet a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mandate.

Zero Trust requires ongoing verification of identities and access permissions rather than automatically trusting users or systems.

The DHS Zero Trust Implementation Strategy emphasizes stronger authentication, least-privilege access, and management of human and non-human identities.

The justification does not specify which controls remain unfinished, when they must be completed, or whether USCIS has missed any deadlines. It also does not establish that the affected systems have security vulnerabilities or are out of compliance.

USCIS separately awarded Navitas Business Consulting a Zero Trust integration support contract in May covering strategy, program management, and risk oversight.

The records do not establish whether that work includes oversight of the Identity Public implementation.

In July, USCIS awarded Capital Technology Group (CTG) a separate Identity, Credential, and Access Management Enterprise Services III (ICAM-ES III) contract with a potential value of approximately $35.3 million.

The contract, awarded after a competition that attracted 25 offers, supports enterprise authentication, authorization, privileged access management, and other identity services. Its potential performance period extends through November 2028, well beyond the anticipated start of IBIS.

The ICAM-ES III solicitation sought experience maintaining an open source identity provider supporting both internal and public authentication, suggesting responsibilities that overlap with APIS’s public identity-proofing and authentication functions.

Earlier DHS privacy records identified ICAM as providing account authentication and identity verification for myUSCIS.

Article Topics

biometrics | identity management | identity proofing | procurement | U.S. Government | USCIS