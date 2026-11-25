U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is preparing to acquire a commercial intelligence platform that can uncover hidden corporate ownership structures, international financial interests, and relationships among individuals and businesses as it expands its immigration fraud investigative capabilities.

The acquisition would add commercial relationship intelligence to USCIS fraud investigations, potentially supplementing the biometric identity checks and government records already used in immigration benefit screening.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acquisition forecast estimates USCIS will spend between $2 million and $5 million to acquire access to Sayari Graph Analyst for its Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate (FDNS), specifically to support investigations involving the Immigrant Investor Program Office.

The office administers the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which provides a pathway to permanent U.S. residency for qualifying foreign nationals who make investments in commercial enterprises that meet statutory job creation requirements.

USCIS says the technology will support fraud detection, national security, and public safety screening and investigations by enabling investigators to identify and document connections among individuals, businesses, corporate entities, trade activity, and ownership structures.

The requirement, which USCIS reiterated in its October industry briefing, calls for access to corporate, trade, and risk-related information from more than 250 jurisdictions.

The acquisition forecast anticipates a December 4 contract award, although an award has not been independently confirmed.

From criminal investigations to immigration screening

The proposed acquisition would extend USCIS’s access to a commercial intelligence capability already used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service, according to USCIS.

On September 11, ICE awarded a contract for Sayari Graph Analyst licenses to support Homeland Security Investigations’ Counter Proliferations Investigations Unit, which investigates illicit activities involving sensitive technologies and strategic commodities.

Sayari’s technology enables investigators to trace relationships across multiple layers of corporate ownership, identify ultimate beneficial owners, and uncover connections among seemingly unrelated individuals and commercial entities.

These capabilities have clear applications in investigating sanctions evasion, money laundering, illicit procurement networks, and asset concealment through foreign companies. They also address longstanding difficulties USCIS has encountered in determining the legitimacy of funds invested through the EB-5 program.

A 2023 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report identified challenges USCIS faced in assessing fraud and national security risks associated with immigrant investors, including risks stemming from complex financial arrangements and foreign sources of investment capital.

The planned acquisition reflects the growing importance of establishing not only an immigration applicant’s identity, but also the network of financial, commercial, and organizational relationships surrounding that individual.

Connecting commercial intelligence with government identity records

USCIS already operates an investigative infrastructure that combines information from commercial sources with findings from government identity and security screening systems.

Its ATLAS screening system uses biographic information from immigration benefit applications and biometric collections to check government databases and generate referrals for further investigation.

USCIS’s July 2021 ATLAS Privacy Impact Assessment explicitly states that the system does not collect or use information from commercial or public sources.

Separate privacy documentation governing FDNS, however, establishes a mechanism for commercially obtained information to enter USCIS investigative and adjudication processes.

A March 2020 FDNS Privacy Impact Assessment states that “FDNS obtains information from a limited number of commercial data providers and manually records relevant data in FDNS-DS,” the directorate’s case management system.

Earlier privacy documentation identified LexisNexis Accurint and Thomson Reuters CLEAR among the commercial information sources available to investigators.

FDNS investigations can provide information to immigration adjudicators and incorporate it into an individual’s Alien File, the government’s official record of an individual’s immigration history.

Consequently, findings generated through Sayari could enter USCIS investigative and adjudication processes without the commercial platform being directly integrated with ATLAS or other government identity screening systems.

The procurement documents do not disclose how USCIS intends to incorporate Sayari into that investigative workflow or whether it will retain information obtained through the platform in immigration records.

The reliability of inferred relationships

Sayari’s technology relies on entity resolution, a process that attempts to determine whether references to individuals or organizations appearing in different records and jurisdictions correspond to the same real-world entity.

The company’s technical documentation describes two levels of entity resolution that differentiate between records confidently attributed to the same entity and those believed likely to refer to the same entity.

Sayari acknowledges that its resolution process sometimes incorrectly associates records belonging to different individuals or organizations. The company employs additional procedures to separate records when conflicting identifiers indicate they should not have been combined.

These challenges are especially relevant to immigration investigations involving foreign language records, variations in name transliteration, incomplete corporate filings, and individuals who share common names or addresses.

An investigator may correctly establish an applicant’s identity through biometric verification while still incorrectly attributing a foreign corporate interest or business relationship to that individual through commercial records.

USCIS’s existing privacy framework describes safeguards intended to prevent investigators from relying on uncorroborated commercial information and provides procedures for addressing discrepancies before adverse immigration decisions are made.

The proposed acquisition raises questions about how those safeguards will be applied to relationships generated through commercial network analysis, particularly when an investigative finding involves multiple intermediary companies or uncertain identity matches.

Unresolved questions about government data

Another issue is whether USCIS will restrict Sayari’s use to investigator searches or transmit government-held personal information to the company for automated analysis.

Sayari’s application programming interface documentation describes capabilities for matching customer-supplied information against its global knowledge graph and returning entity identifiers and match-quality information.

Its publicly available Master Subscription and Services Agreement also establishes conditions governing the processing of customer data and the generation of derivative information.

USCIS’s existing FDNS privacy documentation also describes requirements for privacy review before incorporating new external data sources into its investigative infrastructure.

Expanding commercial intelligence capabilities

The Sayari acquisition is part of a broader USCIS effort to enhance its fraud detection and investigative capabilities through commercial intelligence services.

Biometric Update previously reported that USCIS awarded Thomson Reuters Special Services a $2.76 million contract in September to support social media vetting and investigative activities.

The underlying solicitation described an integrated commercial vetting pilot involving identity resolution, digital activity analysis, and the processing of up to 100,000 government-provided records.

There is no documented operational connection between that pilot and the planned Sayari acquisition. The procurements nevertheless illustrate the different types of commercially assembled information USCIS is seeking to support its fraud and national security investigations.

The expansion comes amid continuing concerns about how USCIS evaluates the effectiveness of its antifraud activities.

In February, GAO told Congress that USCIS had yet to fully implement recommendations on regular fraud-risk assessments, developing an antifraud strategy, and evaluating antifraud activities.

The planned acquisition remains subject to contract award, and USCIS has not disclosed how information obtained through Sayari would be verified, retained or used in individual immigration benefit decisions. Those details will determine how the expanded intelligence capability fits within existing screening and privacy safeguards.

Article Topics

identity intelligence | immigration | procurement | Sayari | U.S. Government | USCIS