Utah separates adult site age checks from blocked VPN provision

Utah is moving ahead with enforcing age verification requirements for adult content sites despite a federal injunction blocking a separate provision concerning virtual private networks (VPNs). The state’s Department of Commerce (DoC) confirmed that enforcement under Utah Senate Bill 73, the Online Age Verification Amendments, would begin statewide on November 2.

The preliminary injunction pauses enforcement of Utah Code 78B-3-1002(3), concerning the actual location of users who may conceal their whereabouts using VPNs. State regulators emphasize that it does not apply to Utah Code 78B-3-1002(1)(a), which requires covered websites to verify that users accessing sexually explicit content are at least 18.

The state rejects what it calls “misleading injunction claims” implying that the VPN ruling applies to SB 73 as a whole.

Utah deploys auditing tools to monitor compliance

State Senator Calvin Musselman, who sponsored Utah’s bill, says “the enforcement of age verification for adult websites is a necessary step to ensure that Utah’s youth are shielded from explicit material.”

The Department of Commerce says it has implemented specialized computing and auditing infrastructure developed by technology partners to help investigators evaluate whether websites comply with the age verification requirements.

The Division of Consumer Protection says operators that fail to implement reasonable age verification methods may face enforcement action.

Aylo maintains opposition to website-level age checks

That could be a challenge, given that some of the largest adult sites pulled out of Utah long ago. Canadian firm Aylo, which owns industry giant Pornhub and its associated network of adult content properties, exited Utah in 2023.

Aylo has challenged SB 73 in court, focusing its case on the provision addressing users who conceal their locations with VPNs. In a ruling on the matter in September, U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that “the harm of a constitutional violation is greater than Utah’s interest in enforcing a statutory provision that likely is unconstitutional.”

The court found that the actual-location provision effectively required websites to determine users’ physical locations with unattainable precision, including when they use VPNs or other location-masking tools. Judge Barlow concluded that Aylo was likely to succeed in its constitutional challenge and temporarily blocked enforcement of that provision.

Aylo argues that website-level age checks pose privacy and security risks and has advocated device-based age verification as an alternative. In some jurisdictions affected by age verification laws, it replaced its PSA starring Cherie DeVille with safe-for-work content.

Article Topics

age verification | Aylo | Utah age verification | VPN (virtual private network)