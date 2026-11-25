More than half of verification attempts declined for suspected fraud were followed by another attempt within 90 days, according to Veriff’s Identity Fraud Report 2027.

Veriff analyzed hundreds of millions of anonymized verification sessions across its global customer network.

About half of the repeat attempts were at the same business. Of those same-business attempts, 62 percent occurred within an hour of the initial decline.

Nearly 9 percent of fraud declines were followed by another attempt using the same document at a different business, on average about four weeks later. The figure reached 12 percent in lending.

Among identities that returned within a year, one in five had been inactive for more than three months.

Veriff uses the term ‘zombie identities’ for genuine identities that are reused after their owners lose control of them through theft, coercion, or voluntary transfer.

Among identities previously approved and later declined for fraud, the most active 1 percent were associated with at least 38 verification attempts across 12 or more businesses.

Veriff found that 31 percent of documents classified as fraudulent in its analysis originated from genuine IDs belonging to real people.

One case detailed in the report involved a person who verified their identity at a payments platform, and a week later, the same document appeared at another business with a different portrait.

A month later, fraudsters returned to the original platform and made 94 verification attempts on 18 separate days, retaining the document number and security design but changing names, dates of birth, portraits, and other details.

Document authentication and biometric liveness checks can assess individual verification attempts but may not reveal if the same identity has appeared in earlier suspicious sessions. Veriff argues that connecting document, biometric, device, and network signals can help identify recurring patterns.

Article Topics

document verification | fraud prevention | Veriff