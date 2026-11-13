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Versasec adds post-quantum and biometric key support

vSEC 7.5 expands HSM migration, passkey management and fingerprint security key support
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Versasec adds post-quantum and biometric key support
 

Swedish credential management firm Versasec has released vSEC 7.5 with support for fingerprint-enabled security keys and migration of enterprise cryptographic infrastructure to post-quantum-ready hardware security modules.

Versasec says vSEC 7.5 supports migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC)-capable hardware security modules (HSMs), with compatibility validated in collaboration with hardware vendors.

NIST outlines the shift to post-quantum alternatives. The agency plans to deprecate quantum-vulnerable algorithms after 2030 and disallow their use under NIST standards after 2035.

The update also introduces native integration with Thales SafeNet Authentication Service Private Cloud Edition (SAS PCE) to allow organizations to manage device-bound passkeys through on-premises authentication infrastructure. The integration targets government, defense, and regulated organizations with strict data residency or isolated network requirements.

The companies have previously collaborated on passwordless authentication. Thales incorporated Versasec’s FIDO authenticator lifecycle management technology into its Passwordless 360° offering.

Thales recently launched its Luna 8 HSM, which supports existing and post-quantum cryptographic algorithms. These developments address different parts of enterprise identity infrastructure, from hardware authenticators and credential management to the protection of cryptographic keys.

Versasec has added lifecycle management for the YubiKey Bio Series Multi-protocol Edition, which combines fingerprint authentication with FIDO2/WebAuthn and PIV smart-card functionality. The device supports up to 12 PIV certificates alongside FIDO2 credentials.

The update integrates with YubiKey-as-a-Service to support remote provisioning and delivery of security keys to employees. It also automates certificate renewal and rotation, with archival of superseded decryption keys for recovery purposes.

Versasec says the software is available to existing customers with active maintenance agreements and to new organizations evaluating the platform.

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