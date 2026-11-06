Vietnam defends privacy safeguards in draft mandatory digital ID law

Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang has told the country’s parliament that the draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication has built-in safeguards for personal data, as the government positions the national digital ID system as the trust layer for high-risk online transactions.

Quang, who defended the draft in front of lawmakers on November 4, described it as an essential tool to combat online fraud, secure national digital infrastructure, and streamline administrative processes, according to parliament’s account of the proceedings.

During the discussions in parliament, lawmakers raised several concerns, with data privacy featuring prominently among them. The minister responded that the draft is “designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, minimal data collection, and the consent of the data subject,” as quoted by The Vietnamese. He said the system “will not synchronize transaction content or share authentication results beyond the permitted scope.”

The assurances come amid questions over how consent will operate when digital ID authentication is mandatory for certain transactions.

The draft also provides for digital identities to be created automatically from complete and accurate information already held in national or specialized databases. This means individuals, agencies or organizations do not have to re-provide data or complete a separate registration process when their details are already fully and accurately recorded.

The draft legislation, introduced by the Ministry of Public Security, requires digital ID authentication for access to services in 11 sectors. These include securities, telecommunications, banking, postal services, e-commerce, medical examination and treatment, payment intermediaries, digital wallets, crypto assets, online gaming, and domain name registration, leasing, and use.

Quang noted that the proposed legislation also allows ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies to designate transactions in other sectors as subject to the requirement if they are considered high-risk or involve substantial legal obligations.

The proposed law builds on existing digital identity requirements, including a separate decree that came into force on September 28 covering 11 sectors. Already, the country has an 11-sector requirement under a decree that came into force on September 28. That decree requires certain existing electronic transaction accounts to be linked and authenticated using VNeID. The sectors include education, securities, telecoms, banking, e-commerce, e-invoices, transport, tourism, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and Vietnamese social networks. Under the decree, the deadline for linking service accounts in those sectors with a digital ID is December 31, while the deadline is June 30, 2027, for bank accounts.

The existing decree is separate from the proposed law now before parliament. Government authorities have emphasised that both frameworks aim to make the national digital ID system part of the country’s trust infrastructure, facilitating transactions in critical sectors.

These measures are part of efforts under Vietnam’s five-year national digital transformation strategy which it adopted in July.

VNeID had 86.4 million electronic identity accounts issued to Vietnamese citizens as of October, with between three million and six million daily users. Used by between 3-6 million people daily, the digital ID platform has more than 70 features and has seen over 500 million visits so far.

Article Topics

authentication | digital government | digital identity | legislation | Vietnam