Vietnam is set to introduce mandatory identity verification for social media accounts, ecommerce and banking in a sweeping new law that takes effect in July 2027.

The National Assembly has approved the Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication, which establishes identity verification requirements for transaction accounts in high-risk sectors and further embeds the country’s national digital identity system, VNeID, into its growing digital economy.

Users engaging in designated high-risk transactions will be mandated to link their accounts to a verified electronic identity. The measure aims to combat online fraud, identity theft, impersonation and other forms of cyber-enabled crime, according to officials. Passed on November 20, the legislation takes effect July 1, 2027, with the government responsible for establishing an implementation timetable for mandatory account verification.

Verification requirements will vary depending on the risk level of a transaction. Authentication may be conducted directly by service providers or through authorized electronic authentication service providers. The law also includes provisions aimed at protecting personal data.

Information collected for identity verification must be obtained with the user’s consent, unless otherwise required by law, and may only be retained for as long as necessary to complete the authentication process. Verification results must be stored for a minimum of five years to support audits, investigations and dispute resolution.

The legislation prohibits state agencies from requiring citizens or businesses to repeatedly submit information that already exists in national or specialized databases. Authorities will instead be required to connect and share data across systems, while electronic identities must be updated whenever an individual’s or organization’s information changes.

The law formalizes a policy direction that Vietnamese officials have promoted for several years as it relies on digital identity as the trust infrastructure for online transactions and public services.

Privacy safeguards highlighted, expanding VNeID’s role

During parliamentary deliberations earlier this month, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang defended the legislation as a key tool for combating online fraud, securing cyberspace and streamlining administrative procedures.

Addressing concerns over privacy Quang said the framework includes safeguards such as minimal data collection, user consent requirements and restrictions on the sharing of authentication results. Transaction content would not be synchronized through the system, he pointed out.

The wider challenge in Vietnam’s digital identity strategy is balancing stronger authentication measures with personal data protection. The law builds on Vietnam’s push to expand the use of VNeID across public and private services.

Earlier versions of the legislation identified 11 sectors requiring digital identity authentication, including banking, telecommunications, ecommerce, healthcare, securities, digital wallets, crypto assets and online gaming. Ministries will also be able to designate additional high-risk transactions for mandatory verification.

The measure complements existing regulations that already require identity verification in sectors such as banking, telecoms and social media. As part of broader efforts to combat online fraud and strengthen digital trust, authorities are also exploring deeper integration between social media platforms and VNeID.

Some of these requirements are already being implemented under Decree 320/2026, which requires specified electronic transaction accounts to be linked to verified electronic identities. Existing accounts in covered non-banking sectors face a December 31, 2026 deadline, while banking accounts have until June 30, 2027. The new law provides a broader statutory framework, with further implementation details to be established by the government.

In July, Vietnam adopted a five-year national digital transformation strategy. VNeID had 86.4 million electronic identity accounts issued to Vietnamese citizens as of October, with between three million and six million daily users. The digital ID platform has more than 70 features and has seen over 500 million visits so far.

The passage of the Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication is another step in Vietnam’s efforts to make verified digital identity a core component of online transactions and digital services.

Article Topics

digital identity | financial services | identity verification | social media | Vietnam | VNeID