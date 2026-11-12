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Voice biometrics startup Helix raises $6.2M to distinguish adults from bots, children

On-device voice age estimation certified by ACCS under ISO/IEC 27566-1
| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Voice Biometrics
Voice biometrics startup Helix raises $6.2M to distinguish adults from bots, children
 

California-based startup Helix has raised $6.2 million to help companies separate bots and children from adult human users using locally processed voice biometrics. The company’s software has also been launched to live beta deployments, including with health and wellness platform Zeel.

Cloudflare says 57 percent of internet traffic is now bots, Helix notes, so demand for AI agent detection and human user authentication seems likely to grow.

Helix uses voice biometrics to analyze a four-digit vocal challenge, providing biometric assurance that the user is a live person, along with age estimation. Users speak a four-digit challenge, which the software analyzes to distinguish live human speech from synthetic or replayed audio and estimate age. Helix also offers the technology as a biometric authentication factor. The biometric data is processed on-device in less than four seconds, according to the announcement.

Platforms integrate the software through an SDK or a single line of code in Claude Code or OpenAI Codex environments.

The company comes to market with several notable qualifications, including certification by the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) against ISO/IEC 27566-1, the international framework for age assurance systems. The latter provides the framework for New York’s SAFE for Kids Act, which requires age assurance to be in place by January.

Chicago Ventures led Helix’s pre-seed funding round, with BAM Ventures, Aglaé Ventures, Corazon Capital, Tusk Ventures, Yonder Ventures, Rule30, Press On Ventures, and Brown Angel Group participating.

“Right now, consumers are scared of having their personal information stolen online, while platforms fight a losing battle against AI to prove whether an account is a real adult or a synthetic agent,” says Alex Oberg, CEO and co-founder of Helix in the announcement.

Helix’s board includes former Ticketmaster executive Jared Smith, while Siri co-founder Dag Kittlaus serves as an adviser.

 

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