WE BUILD plans next year of digital identity, business wallet pilots

The WE BUILD Consortium plans to expand its pilots to real businesses and users over the next year, after reviewing its progress in the initiative’s first year. Members of the Consortium met for the Large Scale Pilot’s 2026 General Assembly, hosted by Visa and Banca Transilvania, this week in Bucharest, Romania.

The event provided an opportunity to assess the first year of the Consortium’s work and plan its next steps. More than 300 representatives from 28 countries met over two days to discuss 13 use cases for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and European Business Wallet.

WE BUILD is an acronym for “Wallet Ecosystem for Business and payments Use cases on Identification, Legal representation and Data sharing.” The 13 use cases addressed by WE BUILD all relate to business, supply chains or payments.

WE BUILD partners from the digital identity industry include IDnow, IN Groupe, Fime, Gataca, Digidentity, Signicat, OneSpan, Veridas, Raidiam, Izertis and Youverse.

Prior to the launch of WE BUILD, Visa and Banca Transilvania carried out the first payments authenticated with EUDI Wallets in 2025 as part of the first-generation pilot EWC, according to the announcement.

In the first year of WE BUILD, the team completed the design of its pilots for all 13 use cases and published its trust registry, attestation rulebooks and architectural blueprint. The Consortium says its testbed is ready and it can show working demonstrations of organizational identity, legal representation and payments.

Demonstrations during the General Assembly by use case teams indicated major progress toward starting more pilots, according to the announcement.

Following discussions of what the pilots have shown so far, WE BUILD partners agreed to focus over the next year on expanding the pilots to real organizations and users, testing interoperability and providing feedback to the European Commission and standards bodies. The feedback is intended to help inform the ongoing negotiations around the European Business Wallet proposal.

“This next phase is where the EU Digital Identity Wallet and the European Business Wallet must show what they bring to the Single Market: verified information that businesses and people can share simply and securely, as easily across borders as at home,” say WE BUILD Coordinators Joost Fleuren, Rob Brand and Giulio Messori in a joint statement.

Article Topics

digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | European Business Wallet | research and development | WE BUILD consortium