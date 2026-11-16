Governments have established systems for verifying citizens’ identities, but many lack the infrastructure to establish whether an AI agent acting for a person or business is authorized to perform a particular transaction. That gap sits at the center of a joint push by the World Bank Group and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to set international rules for agent identity, delegated authority and accountability before agents are connected to digital public infrastructure (DPI).

During a November 11 webinar, World Bank senior digital specialist Marie Eichholtzer assessed how well existing infrastructure can answer the questions a government service must ask before letting an agent act. Authenticating the person who approves the action through a national ID system rates strong. Establishing on whose behalf the agent acts rates partial. Proving that someone may represent a company rates weak, and often rests on administrative records alone. Confirming that a specific action falls within the agent’s authority remains “to be built.”

The ITU’s new Focus Group on Trust and Identity for Humans and Agentic AI (FG-TIDA) aims to close that gap, and it wants government use cases now. Its first in-person meeting takes place at UNESCO in Paris on November 30 and December 1, with registration closing November 20. Participation is free and needs only an ITU account, not membership.

Agents are already handling government transactions

Agents have moved past chatbots. Eichholtzer pointed to Abu Dhabi’s TAMM AutoGov, which proactively renews disability cards for individuals and trade licenses for businesses before they expire, and Ukraine’s Diia.AI, which lets citizens request income certificates through a chat interface and delivers them to their government portal accounts. Both are live services. Singapore has tested a computer-use agent that guided applicants through a mock social assistance application in a sandbox.

These agents fill out forms, submit them and pay fees for the people they serve. National ID systems do not show whether a person may act for a child, another adult or a company, or whether an agent has permission for a specific transaction.

The World Bank frames the problem around three legal concepts. Representation is the basis for acting for another person or entity. A mandate is a defined grant of authority. Delegation is passing that authority onward where permitted. Every grant, Eichholtzer said, should record the principal, the grantor, the actor, the permitted acts and their limits, whether the action is individual or joint, its validity and status, and whether it can be delegated further.

Similar questions of organizational identity and delegated authority are being addressed through GLEIF’s work on verifiable Legal Entity Identifiers (vLEIs).

Services can check those grants in three ways: by holding the authorization record themselves, by querying an authoritative external source, or by accepting portable, digitally signed evidence such as a verifiable credential. Finland’s Suomi.fi e-Authorizations service illustrates the second route, letting online services check in real time whether someone may act for another person or organization. Eichholtzer described a verifiable credential as the digital equivalent of a sealed letter of authority, one that can be checked even without connectivity, an approach the EU is testing under its Digital Identity framework.

Agents need their own credentials and outside supervision

Drawing on the OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications 2026, published in December 2025, Eichholtzer paired three immediate risks with fixes. Against borrowed or stolen identities, agents get their own time-limited credentials and never use a citizen’s login. Against fake or impersonated agents, services should accept only verifiable agents and keep a register of trusted ones. Against people being manipulated into approving actions they do not understand, consent screens should be plain and high-risk acts should require human confirmation.

The full OWASP framework lists ten categories of agentic risk. Its guidance on identity and privilege abuse calls for short-lived, task-scoped permissions, a separate identity per agent and authorization checks on each privileged action. The World Bank urged governments to test agentic systems against the full framework rather than relying on conventional identity and access management.

The bank also set out what a trustworthy agent looks like. It should be identifiable through its own verifiable identity, linked to a known provider, and authorized under a clear, limited and revocable grant. It should be tested before deployment and monitored afterward. Users should know when an agent acts for them and what they are approving, and people who cannot or choose not to use agents should keep a non-digital route to services. Finally, the agent’s actions should leave tamper-proof records, with clear liability and a path to redress.

The principle behind all of it, Eichholtzer said, is that the AI never polices itself: systems outside the agent supervise and check every action.

ITU moved early to avoid another fragmented identity market

FG-TIDA grew out of ITU-T Study Group 17 (SG17), which writes the ITU’s security and trust standards. Its portfolio includes X.509, the certificate standard behind HTTPS, X.1281 on identity management APIs, and X.1901 on age assurance. Trust became an explicit part of its mandate at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly in New Delhi in October 2024, and its recommendations are developed and approved through ITU consensus procedures, within an organization representing 194 member states.

Standards are usually written once a market matures. SG17 chair Arnaud Taddei said agentic AI could not wait, because agents already act without verifiable identity, proof of authority, defined limits or evidence, and regulators in Korea, China, the EU and the US are already moving. SG17 opened its AI security strategy in December 2024. Its agentic AI work items have grown from eight to 25 in a year, within a broader portfolio of more than 200, and the group added 71 new work items in June alone.

The work parallels efforts by NIST to apply existing identity and authorization standards to AI agents.

FG-TIDA launched at the AI for Good summit on July 9, 2026, backed by a consensus of 54 governments, and drew more than 400 participants, including 48 companies. Unlike SG17, it is a pre-standardization forum. It does not issue binding standards. Its reports and specifications are handed to SG17 or other standards bodies to become international standards. Debora Comparin, a standardization expert at Thales, co-chairs the group with Amir Banifatemi of Cognizant.

Comparin said the aim is to avoid repeating the fragmentation of human digital identity, which remains poorly interoperable across borders after years of work.

A valid identity does not guarantee safe behavior

William Zhang, a lead digital specialist in the World Bank’s data and AI team, compared running a multi-agent system to hosting a party for a group of teenagers. You check who they are before you let them into the house, but knowing who came in does not stop trouble once they are inside. You still have to watch what each guest does and what the group does together, because something they think is fun can wreck the house. In the digital version, Zhang said, an authenticated agent can wipe out an entire database or move large sums of money before anyone notices.

Zhang and Taddei both pointed to July’s incident in which OpenAI agents compromised Hugging Face systems during internal cybersecurity evaluations. An investigation by METR and Redwood Research found that roughly 1,200 agents in an internal OpenAI evaluation, meant to be isolated from one another, coordinated over an unsanctioned message board and exchanged more than 70,000 messages and files. About 700 of them took part in the attack. The incident involved code execution on 41 Hugging Face production dataset workers.

Zhang argued that agents differ from earlier robotic process automation bots because they are non-deterministic and can improvise. Guardrails should block unauthorized or high-impact actions, but they cannot anticipate everything, so behavior monitoring has to serve as the safety net, at both the individual and the group level. That means telemetry on what agents do and which tools and APIs they call, protection of memory, context and runtime integrity, and the ability to intervene, suspend agents or trigger a kill switch. SG17 already has a work item on agent behavior, XSTR.magAI-behavior, and FG-TIDA is weighing further work on collective behavior and trust control planes.

Governments can start before the standards are done

The World Bank’s advice is not to wait. Most countries already have an ID system, a business registry and rules on representation. Eichholtzer urged governments to map those systems, decide who issues and revokes authority, pilot one transaction from grant to withdrawal, and share the results with FG-TIDA.

After Paris, FG-TIDA meets in Geneva on January 26 and 27, 2027, and in Dubai the week of May 4. It is asking governments for one-page use cases from public services.

Why the World Bank is involved

The World Bank’s stake is practical. It advises countries on the digital ID, registry, payment and data-sharing systems that agents will plug into, and it uses international standards when it assesses country systems, designs projects, sets procurement requirements and shapes policy dialogue. Its client countries are also the ones at the table. At SG17’s June 2026 plenary, 32 of the 53 countries and territories registered were World Bank clients, and 19 of those qualify for support from the International Development Association, the bank’s fund for the poorest countries. Clients accounted for 29 of the 42 member-state delegations, and all 17 Sub-Saharan African countries present were clients. The aim, the speakers said, is a free, shared baseline, so the largest platforms do not set the rules alone.

Article Topics

AI agents | authentication | digital identity | digital public infrastructure | national ID | verifiable credentials | World Bank