A consortium led by Czech security firm Wultra has won the tender to build and operate the Czech Republic’s European Digital Identity Wallet. The free app, called Valetka, will let citizens prove who they are online and in person, carry verified documents on their phones, and sign contracts electronically across the EU. The government is targeting more than four million users and 1,500 participating businesses by 2032.

The Digital and Information Agency (DIA) announced the award on November 24. Wultra leads a consortium that includes iProov, Signicat, Youniqx Identity AG and Partners Bank, with Amdocs as a subcontractor. DIA plans to sign the concession contract by the end of November and then publish it, with its measurable goals, in the public contracts register. Neither the contract’s value nor its duration has been disclosed.

A late wallet with a firm deadline for banks

Under eIDAS 2.0, every EU member state must offer at least one EUDI wallet by late 2026, but not all countries are equally prepared. Czechia is among those running behind. In February, DIA targeted early 2027 for a production launch and warned that a procurement delay could push it back. Research by Signicat, now a member of the winning consortium, had also found that the Czech wallet was unlikely to be ready on time. Valetka is now due at the end of 2027, in the same window when regulated private-sector organizations must start accepting EUDI wallets.

By the end of 2027, qualifying private-sector organizations, including certain banks, telecom operators and transport providers, must accept compliant EUDI Wallets when customers choose to use them. Public online services requiring electronic identification must also recognize compliant wallets across the EU.

“The EUDI Wallet will fundamentally change how organizations interact with digital identity in Europe,” said Petr Dvořák, Wultra’s founder and CEO. For banks and other private-sector organizations, he said, the key question will be how to accept the wallet and build it into their customer journeys.

A concession that pays for results

The state is buying the wallet as a concession rather than a one-time build. The consortium will develop Valetka, run the service and drive adoption among citizens and businesses, including marketing and both online and in-person onboarding. Payment depends on service quality and results, and the supplier receives less money if the app misses its agreed targets.

“We are awarding the wallet as a concession, which means that the contractor builds it, operates it and bears the risk, the state pays for the functioning service and for people using the application. The data and its security remain in the hands of the state,” said Lukáš Klučka, the government’s commissioner for digitalization and strategic security.

DIA keeps the official side of the system. It will issue personal data to the wallet from state registers, maintain a register of the authorities and companies allowed to verify that data, and oversee overall security. Valetka’s source code will be public, and the app must pass independent certification before launch.

DIA says Valetka is designed so that only the holder can access its contents, with neither the state nor the supplier able to view them. The government also says it will not track where users present their identities or to whom.

What Valetka will do

At launch, Valetka will carry proof of identity, ID card data, driving authorization, age verification and representation, with more documents to follow. People will be able to use it at government offices, banks and hotels, and to log in to online services run by authorities and businesses.

“Valetka will be the key to the state on your mobile,” said Adam Paclt, deputy chairman of the Government Council for the Information Society. “You can use it to log in to the Citizen’s Portal and other services in the Czech Republic and the EU.”

The wallet shares only what a transaction needs. When an online store checks a customer’s age, for example, Valetka confirms the customer is old enough without revealing a date of birth. Users approve every data transfer, and the app keeps a record of what they shared and with whom.

Citizens will also be able to sign documents such as a rental agreement for free, using a qualified electronic signature that carries the same legal weight as a handwritten one throughout the EU.

More than 200 places to sign up

People will download Valetka and verify themselves with their ID card or existing digital identity, either from home or in person. For those who need help, the consortium will run more than 200 WalletPoints in partnership with Czech Post. People with mobility or health limitations can complete onboarding at their permanent residence.

“A project of this scale goes far beyond building an application,” Dvořák said. “It requires technology, secure operations, nationwide onboarding, and, ultimately, adoption by citizens and businesses.”

Building on eDoklady

Valetka will not start from zero. DIA had planned to upgrade eDoklady, the Czech mobile ID app, into the country’s EUDI wallet. Instead, eDoklady will keep running as a domestic-only app alongside Valetka.

“eDoklady has taught over a million people to carry their ID card on their mobile phone,” said Bohdan Urban, director of DIA. “Valetka will follow suit: it will be valid throughout the EU, carry other documents, and allow citizens to sign electronically for free.”

Using Valetka is voluntary and free. Plastic ID cards and eDoklady remain valid.

From banking security to national identity

The award moves Wultra from securing financial services into national identity infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the company protects millions of banking app users in more than 25 countries, and its clients include the Czech National Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, ČSOB and MONETA Money Bank.

The tender win follows a €6.8 million (approximately US$7.8 million) Series A round in June, led by Seventure Partners, that Wultra earmarked for building out its digital identity wallet capabilities. The company had raised €3 million (approximately $3.1 million) in January 2025.

Wultra designs Valetka and builds it on its own digital identity and authentication technology, combined with licensed products from its partners. It has worked with consortium member iProov before, reselling iProov’s facial verification to Raiffeisenbank in Czechia so customers can reactivate mobile banking accounts without visiting a branch.

“Winning the tender to deliver and operate the Czech EUDI Wallet is an important milestone for Wultra and, above all, a major responsibility,” Dvořák said.

The real test comes after launch. “Our goal is to create a digital wallet that people will want to use every day,” he said.

Article Topics

Czech Republic | digital wallets | eDoklady | EU Digital Identity Wallet | iProov | Signicat | Valetka | Wultra | YOUNIQX Identity AG