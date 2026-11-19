With just over a month to go before the deadline for EU Member States to start issuing EU Digital Identity Wallets, Austria-based youniqx Identity has launched a test environment to showcase how practical use cases from cross-border travel verifications to online age checks can be completed with them.

The company has also announced that its MIA (My Identity App) is relaunching as an EUDI Wallet. MIA was originally launched in 2015, and the company says it was the first mobile solution to store both digital documents and an eID on a smartphone.

The EUDI Sandbox, or “playground,” which youniqx says is the first fully accessible public test environment of its kind, allows organizations and individuals to set up MIA with fictional personal identification data (PID) and test digital credentials in simulated real-world scenarios. Use cases include booking a hotel room, purchasing alcohol and registering a SIM card.

MIA is currently available for iOS, and youniqx says an Android version is coming soon.

youniqx Identity is the digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company Group (OSD Group), and has a role in Austria’s digital ID wallet eAusweise, Germany’s EUDI Wallet implementation, Liechtenstein’s digital identity eID.li and Romania’s RO Wallet.

“The EUDI Sandbox embodies our commitment to open collaboration and to giving every stakeholder the tools they need to build trustworthy digital identities across Europe,” says Sebastian Zehetbauer, co-CEO of youniqx Identity, in the company announcement.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | YOUNIQX Identity AG