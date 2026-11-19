By Ali Haider, Business Developer, Securely Verify

Picture a hypothetical small credit union approving a new member late on a Tuesday. The applicant uploads a driver’s license, takes a selfie, turns their head when asked, and passes the liveness check without a hitch. The account opens. A few weeks later it’s clear the person never existed, and the face that passed the check never sat in front of a phone. The video was fed straight into the verification flow by software.

That’s an injection attack, and it’s a different problem from the one most liveness tools were first built to solve. For smaller institutions and online businesses without a fraud team, the difference matters most when choosing and questioning a verification provider.

Two tests, two different attacks

Presentation attacks: ISO/IEC 30107-3

A presentation attack happens in front of the camera. Someone holds up a printed photo, plays a video on a second screen, or wears a mask. The camera is real and the capture is real, but what it captures is fake.

Presentation attack detection (PAD) is designed to identify these attempts, with testing covered by ISO/IEC 30107-3.

Injection attacks: CEN/TS 18099

An injection attack bypasses the camera. The fraudster swaps the real camera feed for a virtual camera, runs the app on an emulator, hooks the app’s code on a rooted phone, or sends doctored images directly to the provider’s servers.

Published in late 2024, CEN/TS 18099 establishes a framework for testing biometric data injection attack detection. It leaves presentation attacks to the ISO/IEC 30107 series. The FIDO Alliance’s Face Verification requirements also address injection attacks, although its published requirements do not mandate independent laboratory attack testing specifically for this threat.

What the distinction means

Passing presentation attack testing does not establish protection against injection attacks, and vice versa. Organizations should ask verification providers which threats were tested, by which laboratory, on which platforms, and when.

What a small organization can realistically do

You don’t need a fraud department to make injection attacks harder. You need a few deliberate choices.

Know how your capture happens. A native mobile app can usually check more about the device it runs on than a web page can. If your highest-risk flows, such as new accounts that can move money quickly, run in a browser, ask your provider what injection signals it can still collect there and what it can’t.

Look at the session, not just the face. Injection often leaves traces outside the image: an emulator, a virtual camera driver, a device or location that doesn’t fit the ID. FinCEN’s November 2024 alert on deepfake fraud (FIN-2024-Alert004) lists a customer using a third-party webcam plugin during live verification as a red flag. It also lists geographic or device data that’s inconsistent with the identity documents. FinCEN notes that a single red flag isn’t proof of wrongdoing, but these signals are cheap to check and hard for a fake to explain away.

Decide in advance what goes to a person, and what that person does. Asking staff to spot a deepfake by eye is unfair to them and unreliable. Give them a short script instead. They should check whether the provider flagged the device or the camera source, whether the applicant’s details hold together, and whether the case warrants a second step. That could be a fresh capture on another device, a call to a phone number verified through another source, or an in-branch visit.

Limit what a new account can do at first. Lower limits on new accounts, plus a step-up check before the first large withdrawal or transfer, cut the payoff from an account opened with a fake face. These measures can reduce exposure while allowing additional checks to focus on higher-risk transactions.

Write it down and report it. Record why an application was approved, declined or escalated. If you’re a bank or credit union and you file a suspicious activity report tied to suspected deepfake media, FinCEN asks filers to include the term “FIN-2024-DEEPFAKEFRAUD” so the reports can be grouped.

Questions to put to any verification vendor

These work whether you’re choosing a provider or reviewing the one you already have. Ask for answers in writing.

Do you detect injection separately from presentation attacks? If the answer only mentions liveness or anti-spoofing, ask again. On which channels? iOS, Android and web can differ a lot. Ask which ones your injection detection covers, and how well. What independent testing covers injection? Ask for the lab’s name, the specification or certification program used, the attacks and platforms tested, the results, and the test date. Clarify whether injection attack resistance was independently tested or assessed through documentation and other requirements. Which attack tools were in scope? Virtual cameras, emulators, rooted or jailbroken devices, app hooking and direct API submissions are different tests. Find out which ones were run. What does my team see when injection is suspected? A blocked session, a retry, or a risk flag with a reason code? Without a reason, your reviewers are guessing. How often do you wrongly reject real people? Ask how often genuine users are rejected and how that varies by device. Strong detection that turns away good members has a cost too. What are the known limits? Older phones, certain browsers, and low-bandwidth connections are fair things to ask about. A vendor that says there are none is telling you something. How do you respond to a new attack tool? How quickly do you ship detection updates, and how will you tell customers? What’s the escalation path? Who do we contact when we suspect a bypass, how fast do you respond, and how long do you keep session evidence we might need for an investigation or a report?

The point isn’t a perfect tool

No single control stops every attack, and anyone who promises otherwise is selling something. What smaller institutions can do is avoid a specific blind spot: treating a passed liveness check as proof that a real person was in front of a real camera. Separate the two questions, ask vendors to show their injection testing rather than describe it, and give your staff a clear next step when something looks off. That’s a defensible program, even without a fraud team.

About the author

Ali Haider is a business developer at Securely Verify, which builds identity verification and AML screening tools for smaller U.S. businesses and financial institutions.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | CEN/TS 18099 | injection attack detection | ISO/IEC 30107-3 | presentation attack detection | Securely Verify