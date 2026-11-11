FB pixel

Yubico unveils YubiID as it expands beyond authentication into managing digital IDs

Identity lifecycle platform enters limited early access alongside public beta of next-generation post-quantum YubiKey
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Yubico unveils YubiID as it expands beyond authentication into managing digital IDs
 

Yubico launched YubiID at the company’s first YubiNation user conference. The new identity lifecycle platform is aimed at helping organizations manage and verify digital identities beyond the login process.

At YubiNation, Yubico also outlined plans to address emerging security challenges linked to artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Currently in limited early access, YubiID brings together identity verification, hardware-backed credentials, enrollment, authentication and account recovery. The platform is being developed to support digital wallets and AI-related workflows.

The launch expands Yubico’s focus from phishing-resistant authentication to broader identity management. The company said the goal is to help organizations maintain trusted identities throughout the entire identity lifecycle.

Alongside YubiID, Yubico opened a public beta program for its next-generation post-quantum cryptography (PQC) YubiKey, intended for testing and evaluation rather than production use.. The security key is designed to help organizations prepare for future cryptographic standards while continuing to use existing identity infrastructure.

Yubico said advances in AI are making phishing and social engineering attacks more sophisticated, while the development of quantum computing is increasing pressure on organizations to plan for a future in which current encryption methods may become vulnerable.

The company expects both YubiID and its PQC-ready YubiKey to evolve through customer feedback during the testing phase.

Separately, Yubico reported its third quarter results, supported by growth in e-commerce, enterprise sales and subscription services. “Large orders amplified our performance this quarter, and while this should not be seen as a new baseline, the momentum encourages me,” said Jerrod Chong, Yubico’s president and CEO.

“Excluding large orders, bookings grew 40 percent, reflecting the strength of our customer relationships and our continued progress in winning new business. Our subscription business also continued to grow as a share of total bookings.”

The company has also adopted new long-term financial targets for 2027-2031 as it seeks to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its presence in the digital identity market.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pentagon seeks new identity system after years of modernization leave access controls fragmented

The Pentagon is preparing to rebuild a central piece of its digital identity infrastructure after acknowledging that its existing system…

 

ECOWAS sets January deadline for regional acceptance of biometric ID card

ECOWAS member states have agreed to recognize the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) as a valid travel document across…

 

AI agent identity takes shape across fraud detection and access controls

As AI agents start to open accounts and initiate transactions on behalf of users, existing controls designed for humans and…

 

EU flags Bosnia’s divided digital ID oversight as barrier to alignment

The European Commission has called for Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthen its digital identity framework, improve interoperability and align legislation…

 

Sigur integrates Iris ID biometrics into centralized access management

Physical access control provider Sigur has integrated Iris ID‘s iris and facial recognition terminals into its access management platform, allowing…

 

Auror reports 24% drop in violent share of UK retail crime reports

The share of retail crime incidents involving violence or aggression reported through Auror‘s platform in the UK fell by 24…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events