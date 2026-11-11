Yubico unveils YubiID as it expands beyond authentication into managing digital IDs

Yubico launched YubiID at the company’s first YubiNation user conference. The new identity lifecycle platform is aimed at helping organizations manage and verify digital identities beyond the login process.

At YubiNation, Yubico also outlined plans to address emerging security challenges linked to artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Currently in limited early access, YubiID brings together identity verification, hardware-backed credentials, enrollment, authentication and account recovery. The platform is being developed to support digital wallets and AI-related workflows.

The launch expands Yubico’s focus from phishing-resistant authentication to broader identity management. The company said the goal is to help organizations maintain trusted identities throughout the entire identity lifecycle.

Alongside YubiID, Yubico opened a public beta program for its next-generation post-quantum cryptography (PQC) YubiKey, intended for testing and evaluation rather than production use.. The security key is designed to help organizations prepare for future cryptographic standards while continuing to use existing identity infrastructure.

Yubico said advances in AI are making phishing and social engineering attacks more sophisticated, while the development of quantum computing is increasing pressure on organizations to plan for a future in which current encryption methods may become vulnerable.

The company expects both YubiID and its PQC-ready YubiKey to evolve through customer feedback during the testing phase.

Separately, Yubico reported its third quarter results, supported by growth in e-commerce, enterprise sales and subscription services. “Large orders amplified our performance this quarter, and while this should not be seen as a new baseline, the momentum encourages me,” said Jerrod Chong, Yubico’s president and CEO.

“Excluding large orders, bookings grew 40 percent, reflecting the strength of our customer relationships and our continued progress in winning new business. Our subscription business also continued to grow as a share of total bookings.”

The company has also adopted new long-term financial targets for 2027-2031 as it seeks to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its presence in the digital identity market.

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biometric security key | biometrics | financial results | passwordless authentication | Yubico