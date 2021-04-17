ICT Spring Europe 2021

Luxembourg

September 14 – 15, 2021

ICT Spring is a conference hosting an array of international professionals. The aim of ICT Spring is to encourage emulation, and networking between business decision-makers, innovation managers, startups, researchers and venture capitalists at a European scale.

It is a two-day yearly event held in Luxembourg City, which is dedicated to exhibiting and demonstrating the latest relevant trends and innovations and discussing their impact on society and the working world. It offers the participants a unique opportunity to deepen their digital knowledge, capture the value of the fast-growing FinTech, drive innovation in the supply chain industry, pierce the secrets of IT security and explore the impact of space technologies on terrestrial businesses.

