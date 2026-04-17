Concordium’s Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki wants to keep your AI agents in line

“Without identity, autonomous action is just autonomous risk.” So says Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO of Layer-1 blockchain protocol Concordium.

Concordium has been using its tech to address various use cases, like age assurance. But Bohrer-Bilowitzki believes the emergence of the agentic economy – at unprecedented speed, no less – is the moment the company was built for.

“A lot of things that we’ve done over the course of the last year – if you think of privacy preserving age verification for the online gambling or adult industries, because the online safety acts and whatever are being enforced globally in all these various jurisdictions – was kind of to bulletproof the core thesis. Which did work.”

And good thing, too. Bilowitzki, a crypto veteran, says the speed at which agentic AI is taking over is like nothing he’s ever seen.

“So you know, suddenly we live in a world where AI agents can transact. But the big question is, can they be held accountable?” Agents are useful insofar as they don’t go off script. Hence the need for robust authentication and identity tools to ensure they’re operating as they’re supposed to.

Bohrer-Bilowitzki sees the risks, but he believes his firm has the solution. “Concordium is very, very uniquely positioned, with a protocol level identity, protocol level token issuance, protocol level locking mechanisms. And everything else.”

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Article Topics

agentic commerce | AI agents | Concordium | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | non-human identities