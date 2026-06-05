FB pixel

ID4Africa vendors see Africa leapfrogging legacy digital identity systems

Cognitec, Thales, Iris ID and Regula discuss interoperability, government partnerships and Africa’s evolving identity infrastructure
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
ID4Africa vendors see Africa leapfrogging legacy digital identity systems
 

The annual ID4Africa AGM is a major world event in identity – a must-attend for many biometrics providers working on solutions for national identity, digital ID, border and immigration control, healthcare, and more. It’s a vibrant marketplace of voices in the identity sector, and as African countries look to take a leadership position for digital identity on the world stage, the positive energy is palpable.

Recorded live on the conference floor in Abidjan, part two of the Biometric Update Podcast’s coverage of the 2026 ID4Africa AGM features BU managing editor Chris Burt in conversation with representatives from Cognitec, Thales, Iris ID and Regula. The discussions showcase both the diversity of ideas powering the African identity boom and the common ground providers share.

One common theme is how Africa has built from scratch, unencumbered by the legacy systems embedded in many western economies. Another is the importance of partnering with governments. The diversity of African nations underpins the whole conversation, as regional and local initiatives take different approaches.

While the technologies and regional priorities differ, the conversations reveal growing confidence that African identity programs are becoming central to the future direction of digital identity infrastructure globally.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:30:30

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Gataca boosts age assurance pitch with certification to ISO standard by ACCS

Madrid-based Gataca is now certified as a provider of privacy-preserving age assurance following an independent assessment. The company successfully completed…

 

BixeLab testing activity highlights expansion of biometric assurance

As digital identity systems evolve, biometric testing labs are increasingly becoming central to trust, compliance and interoperability. BixeLab’s recent activity…

 

Apple removes Russian digital ID app Max from its stores citing sanctions

Apple has removed Russian state-backed messaging and digital ID platform Max from its official App Store, affecting more than 20…

 

G7 backs privacy-preserving age assurance as Japan proposes social media access limits

Japan is considering new restrictions on minors’ access to social media while stopping short of blanket age bans. While countries…

 

Digital company ID could save UK financial sector £1.7B: CFIT

A UK initiative to create a reusable digital identity credential for businesses could save financial institutions £1.7 billion (US$2.2 billion)…

 

Identity control plane emerges as next battleground for AI agents

As autonomous AI agents gain access to enterprise systems, a new identity challenge is emerging: understanding who an agent represents,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS