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ID4Africa’s Joseph Atick on why Africa is setting the pace for digital identity

Podcast recorded at the ID4Africa 2026 AGM examines the continent's shift from enrollment to digital identity ecosystems
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
ID4Africa’s Joseph Atick on why Africa is setting the pace for digital identity
 

At the ID4Africa 2026 AGM in Abidjan, digital identity leaders focused on a common theme: building sustainable digital identity ecosystems that connect people, services and institutions. The conversation reflected Africa’s growing role as a global leader in national digital identity deployment, digital public infrastructure and cross-border interoperability.

In the latest Biometric Update Podcast, Managing Editor Chris Burt speaks with Dr. Joseph Atick about the continent’s digital identity progress, the countries leading deployment efforts and why long-term ecosystem development matters more than constantly chasing the next new initiative.

“Sometimes, you know, funding organizations, they can say, well, but we funded this last year. What is new here? It feels like almost programming on network television. Like, let’s get something new to fund.”

“That’s not what Africa needs. Africa needs continuity, needs sustainability, needs consistency across the board. And for that, I think the ecosystem is where we all need to buy in.”

Atick describes digital identity as an ecosystem — one that is organic, interdependent and built through sustained investment rather than one-off projects.

“You know, I’m a mathematician. In my old days, my career was math. And I’ve always appreciated the concept that richness does not require complexity. Richness can be built on the iteration of simple principles, but iterated many, many, many, many, many times.”

The full conversation is available on the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:21:21

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