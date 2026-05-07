New book makes case for DPI as fully integrated ecosystem

Digital development specialist Pedro Tavares has published a book that outlines how governments can successfully build digital states with digital public infrastructure (DPI) that is not treated as a fragmented process but as a fully integrated and interconnected ecosystem.

In his book, whose first digital version was released on April 28, Tavares introduces the concept of the “Digital State Spine,” which frames DPI as a three-layered connected chain of “foundational DPI rails, digital public services, sector platforms, governance, safeguards, legal frameworks, infrastructure, capacity, and trust.”

The author, who has been involved in real-world DPI projects in more than 27 countries, wrote on LinkedIn that the book, titled “Integrated Digital Public Infrastructure and Digital Government – A Complete Guide for Governments, Practitioners, and Partners,” is designed “as a comprehensive and easy-to-follow reference for governments, practitioners, development partners, civil society, academia, and the private sector.”

He explains that the Digital State Spine aims to change how governments and international organizations have operated DPI and digital government undertakings over the years, often using separate strategies, funding mechanisms, and even technical teams.

“This guide brings together, in one place, an integrated perspective that is still largely missing in the literature and practice: a comprehensive guide to Digital Public Infrastructure and digital government that treats DPI and Digital Government as a connected reform agenda,” he said.

According to Tavares, the publication is inspired by many years of work on DPI conducted by several international development organizations and DPI funders and supporters like the UN, UNDP, World Bank Group, GovStack, International Data Center Authority, the Digital Public Goods Alliance, Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure, European Commission, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

He says the publication is aimed at closing an important gap where DPI, digital government, digital public goods, safeguards, and digital development principles have still too often been “treated through parallel or only partially connected lenses,” whereas they ought to be handled as an integrated and single system.

Treating DPI and digital government initiatives separately, the author notes, can lead to a situation which he describes as digital plumbing with no water flowing through the pipes, or a situation of many islands with no connecting bridges.

To address the fragmentation problem, Tavares proposes several practical steps for policymakers, among which is adherence to good DPI design principles synthesized from the works of is renowned DPI advocates. Others include solid legal and governance foundations, the right infrastructure and capacity, sector-specific guidance, regional integration and sustainability factors, as well as the strategic alignment of DPI to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national development strategies.

The book also offers guidance on how and at what point countries should begin their DPI and digital government projects, depending on their specific contexts.

The publication comes at a time when digital transformation is becoming inseparable from the development drive of nations.

Many countries are increasingly implementing DPI and digital government projects as a way to support their medium and long-term growth and modernization objectives. One aspect now strongly associated with DPI development is AI, which can be integrated into core digital infrastructure as demonstrated recently by the Center for DPI.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | government services