Google Wallet supports Aadhaar verifiable credentials in India

Google has added support for Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India, allowing users to store and present their digital Aadhaar ID directly through Google Wallet.

The rollout is part of the U.S. tech corporation’s partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Indian customers can now save their Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials on device in Google Wallet and use them to prove identity across a growing set of partner platforms.

Early adopters include PVR INOX, where users can verify their age for movie entry and access rewards; BharatMatrimony, which will use verified credentials to strengthen its “Prime” profile offering; and Atlys, which will allow travelers to auto‑fill international visa applications with a single tap.

Additional integrations are planned. Mygate will enable communities to verify delivery and service personnel, while Snabbit aims to use Aadhaar‑based checks to build trust in gig‑economy interactions.

Google says the feature is designed to give users a secure, privacy‑preserving way to verify identity. This is the case with the “selective disclosure” feature where only relevant details, such as age or name, are shared when needed rather than full Aadhaar details. The Aadhaar–Google Wallet integration is built on international standards such as ISO/IEC 18013-5 and the W3C Digital Credentials API.

UIDAI launched Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials, an offline-verification protocol the authority launched earlier this year. The UIDAI also updated its app several months ago to include similar features to Google’s offering.

That January update was a significant upgrade as the authority launched new features for biometric liveness, age verification, data minimization and credential sharing. This included selective data sharing, in line with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Google also upgraded its support for more digital IDs. Google Wallet for Android now supports passports from Singapore, Brazil and Taiwan, in addition to existing support for UK and U.S. passports. The process requires users to take a photo of their info page, scanning the NFC chip and a liveness check also takes place to confirm the user is a real person.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | digital ID | digital wallets | Google Wallet | identity verification | ISO 18013-5 | UIDAI | verifiable credentials | W3C standards