Turks and Caicos national digital ID to be ready in 2027: Govt

The Turks and Caicos Islands have announced new investments in its long-awaited digital ID program, along with details of the legal framework that will regulate digital identity and data privacy.

The government has earmarked US$5 million for the National ID program, which will provide a trusted and verifiable identity framework for legal residents, according to Minister of Innovation, Technology and Energy Erwin Jay Saunders.

The system architecture has been defined across the Civil Registry, the National Population Register and the Identity Management System. During 2026, the government plans to finalize policy, draft legislation, and prepare for procurement, while a national digital ID legislation and a new Data Protection Act are expected to be passed within the current financial year.​

The government also says it will prepare the Digital Governance and Technology Management Policy, which aims to regulate procurement for government IT projects.

In 2027, focus will be on vendor procurement, contracting and onboarding, while the first National IDs are expected to be issued at the end of that year.​

The National ID will be aligned with other state systems, such as Digital Borders, while information will be shared with the National Population Register to create trusted identity records. The Turks and Caicos will receive advisory support from the World Bank to set up the program.

“The value of the National ID is not in the card alone. The real value is in the trusted identity ecosystem behind it,” Minister Saunders said last Friday during the national budget announcement.

The news comes after Premier Charles Washington Misick revealed a major digital transformation project for the Caribbean island nation last month.

The digital ID funding is part of a $12 million package for digital, energy and infrastructure reforms during the 2026-2027 financial year. Other digital projects include modernizing government services, building a government AI assistant and boosting public safety through a Smart City initiative, Turks and Caicos Weekly News reports.

Earlier in March, Premier Misick said that the country’s efforts to boost cybersecurity and streamline access to public sector services will take place over a period of three years.

The budget, however, has been criticized by members of the Parliament, with former Minister of Tourism Josephine Connolly arguing that the current government is implementing “performative” policies and recycling failed ideas. Connolly also called for Premier Misick to resign.

“I cannot support this budget, a budget that reflects a massive increase in spending public funds, without any meaningful impact on the lives of our people,” she says.

Turks and Caicos first laid out plans for a digital ID system about four years ago. A tender was issued for the design of the ID system in 2022, with authorities saying at the time that the project would roll out in 2025.

Article Topics

biometrics | civil registration | digital ID | national ID | Turks and Caicos | World Bank